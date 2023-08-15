FLORISSANT — Brandon Mason has been the Hazelwood Central quarterback's bodyguard the past two years.

But as the 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior lineman prepares for his final season as a Hawk, he's ready to flip the script and deliver some punishment of his own to opponents.

"I got tired of blocking," Mason said. "It's time to run people over."

Mason is taking his size, speed and strength to lead the Hawks on the defensive side of the ball.

He is slated to play defensive end for Central this fall and worked out at the position through multiple spring and summer combines.

"We always want to do what's best for the athlete," Hazelwood Central assistant coach Jarrett Brooks said. "You saw him develop that twitch, that certain movement. He wanted it. He heard the coaches say, 'What would he look like coming off the edge?' And he has worked his butt off for that."

The No. 13 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, Mason has turned his full attention to becoming a mainstay in the opponent's backfield.

He has received 15 NCAA Division I offers from Ball State, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Indiana State, Kent State, Lindenwood, Miami (Ohio), Murray State, North Carolina Central, Northern Iowa, SIU Carbondale, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Martin, Tennessee State, UNLV.

"Recruiting has started to pick up a lot," Mason said. "My coaches have really helped a lot with that. (Hazelwood Central head coach Carey Davis) being an ex-NFL player, he has a lot of connections and that's a huge benefit for us."

Davis has watched Mason blossom into one of the top linemen in the area — on both sides of the ball.

Mason previously played right tackle for the Hawks.

"Pretty much anything you ask him to do, no complaints," Davis said. "He works his butt off. This kid is going to show up every day and put in the work. I'm really proud of him. I'm really excited to see him this year."

Being a top offensive tackle was his first goal before he started hearing chatter from coaches about flipping him into a defensive end.

"That's really where my recruiting is going," Mason said.

At first, the idea seemed foreign to a player accustomed to clearing holes and providing time for the passing game to click.

But then his vast intelligence on the gridiron kicked in. Couple that with an unending hunger to improve his craft and Mason transitioned smoothly to the defensive side of the ball.

"On both sides, he'll never stop being hungry," Brooks said.

One way Mason helped himself was by breaking down film almost religiously.

He started noticing things the defense was doing to him and began to make his own game plan.

"He really started kind of picking it up and understanding it," Davis said. "The one thing I say is that the game starts to slow down, you start to see things before they happen."

Mason jokingly called it his "cheat code."

"When you know what is going to happen before it happens, being able to pick apart a defense or offense, it's really a huge advantage," Mason said. "I know pre-play what's going to happen before it happens."

Having a close teammate who's widely considered one of the top defensive linemen in the country — Tionne Gray — has helped Mason.

"That's my brother. I love that dude," Mason said. "We go at it every day. It's every day. Going against the best, you'll become the best."

While on the offensive line, Mason helped pave the way for an offense that piled up more than 3,000 yards.

Now he's hoping to help lead the defense as the Hawks try to bounce back from a 4-7 campaign.

"I want a state championship," Mason said. "I'd love to get 10-plus sacks. That's my goal. A lot of (tackles for loss), I like those."

