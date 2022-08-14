No. 13: Washington's Buhr blends talent, work ethic to excel on both sides of the ball

Washington High assistant coaches gathered at midfield and organized a mutiny.

After watching freshman Trevor Buhr dominate in the trenches during the opening days of summer football camp, the Blue Jays braintrust stood side by side and delivered an ultimatum to head coach Derick Heflin during a water break.

“I walked out to the Blue Jay logo and they all looked at me. They said, ‘If you don’t give him a first-team jersey, we’re leaving,’ ” Heflin said.

“I told them, ‘Then it’s unanimous. I was thinking the same thing.’ ”

Buhr (pronounced Boar) has gone wild against opposing offenses since his freshman season, becoming the all-time sacks leader in program history. As a left tackle in the explosive Washington running attack, he is even more ferocious.

“He’s the best high school offensive lineman I’ve ever seen in person,” said Heflin, who also coached Sam Roberts, a 2022 sixth-round draft pick of the New England Patriots. “The things he can do are unreal, and he’s still learning the position.”

Buhr verbally committed June 30 to Iowa State and is the No. 13 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects.

He chose the Cyclones after receiving offers from 13 schools, including Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Washington.

“(Iowa State) was one of the first schools that reached out when I wasn’t too sure about the whole recruiting thing,” Buhr said. “They invited me to a game and the energy was so much fun. I just knew I wanted to go back.”

Buhr accumulated 37 tackles and seven sacks as a freshman, but his success was far from instantaneous. At team camp in St. Clair earlier that summer, Buhr lined up across from 6-foot-4 tackle Luke Allen from Fox, who is currently playing tight end at Lindenwood University.

“He destroyed me, but I think that was the best thing that could have happened because I thought every team was going to have a guy like that,” Buhr said. “I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t go up against him. I probably would have taken it easier.”

Buhr put on muscle and improved his lateral quickness. He built upon his freshman success by enjoying an excellent sophomore campaign, which included 4.5 sacks in a 21-7 victory over Zumwalt South.

“That was a fun game,” Buhr recalled. “I was winning, but the guy I was going against was also winning. By the end, I just kind of got in a groove.”

Buhr joined the offensive unit during his sophomore season, pairing with current University of Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp in two-tight end sets. From up close, he watched the college recruitment of Hoerstkamp, an uncommon sight for players from Washington High at the time.

“I didn’t even think about college football until Ryan told me, ‘Hey, you can do this,’ ” Buhr said.

Buhr missed the opening game of his junior season because of a back injury and was cleared to play hours before the Blue Jays’ week 2 matchup against Pacific. He entered the game as a tight end late in the second quarter, leaned into the huddle and heard the play call, “Rip Rodeo Corner.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, that’s coming to me,’ ” Buhr recalled.

Buhr hauled in a 10-yard strike from quarterback Cam Millheiser, a pivotal score in a wild 42-38 Washington victory.

“I think that just took our energy to a whole new level. My first play back and I scored a touchdown. It was an awesome moment,” Buhr said.

It was the only passing touchdown scored by the Blue Jays all season.

A COVID-19 quarantine situation forced Buhr to miss week 3, but with several colleges recruiting him to play as an offensive lineman, a relatively unfamiliar position, he immersed himself in learning the footwork and technique while at home.

“We did everything through Google Docs and Zoom,” Heflin said. “I thought he had the ability to be a great offensive lineman and about two plays into it, it was apparent. What sets him apart is the physicality he plays with and a natural, nasty, mean streak.”

Buhr played left tackle for the remainder of his junior season and helped six different Blue Jays gain over 200 yards rushing. Five of those running backs return this season to follow behind a talented offensive line that includes Northern Illinois-bound Mark Hensley and heavily recruited junior Ryan Jostes.

“Before Ryan Hoerstkamp, I think we had one Division I scholarship football player, and at the end of next year, we’ll have had four that played on the 2020 football team,” said Heflin, who has coached the Blue Jays to a 25-8 record over the past three seasons.

Buhr, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 265 pounds, thinks he will play an interior line position at Iowa State and understands that his technique, especially in pass blocking, will need further development to compete at the next level.

“We are so head-down, run (oriented), that it’s just going to take some time for me to adjust to pass blocking, but we have great line coaches (at Washington) that teach us everything, so it shouldn’t be anything crazy for me to get used to,” Buhr said.

For now, Buhr will continue to wreak havoc on quarterbacks and add to his school-record 24 sacks while opening craters in the explosive Washington running attack.