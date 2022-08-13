No. 14: Ortwerth follows family tradition at SLUH, pledges to Iowa

Zach Ortwerth counted down the days.

Per family tradition, Ortwerth was not cleared to play football until he was a freshman in high school. That’s how his grandfather did it with his dad and that’s how his parents did it with him.

There was no debate.

“They weren’t going to rush in,” Ortwerth said. “I played basketball. I played baseball until seventh grade, I had plenty of sports going on in my life.”

As to what high school Ortwerth would suit up for, well, there wasn’t much debate about that either. A South St. Louis City kid and a third generation legacy at St. Louis U. High, Ortwerth didn’t just want to play high school football. He wanted to play for the Jr. Bills.

The only time there was a sliver of doubt in Ortwerth’s mind about this plan was the first time he got laid out by an opponent on the field as a freshman.

Then, and only then, did he question the choices that left him flat on his back staring at the sky.

“The first time you really get hit by somebody in a different color, that is a ‘Why am I doing this? Who thought this was going to be fun?’ ” Ortwerth said with a wide smile. “You play someone else and realize they don’t really care about you. They’re just hitting you. You get up, shake it off and hopefully on the next play you impose your will on them and go back and forth. Football is great for that.”

The No. 14 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Ortwerth has given himself the chance to keep the good times on the football field rolling.

A 6-foot-5 and 230-pound tight end, Ortwerth verbally committed to Iowa on July 4. He picked the Hawkeyes from a list of scholarship offers that included Illinois, Indiana, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Ortwerth, 17, has long wanted to play collegiate sports, be it football or basketball. He just had no idea so many recognizable football programs would come out of the woodwork to woo him.

“Once I started going on these visits it started clicking that I can play at the highest level. I didn’t know where I’d end up,” Ortwerth said. “I’d always wanted to play. I just didn’t know it’d get to this high a level.”

Ortwerth’s recruiting process unfolded so fast and furious it left him taken aback. A varsity basketball staple since his freshman year, he was in Quincy, Illinois, with the Jr. Billikens basketball team for a showcase on a Friday and Saturday in mid-January. On that Sunday he and his family trekked to Iowa for an unofficial visit. The next day Nebraska was the first school to offer him a scholarship. Indiana offered him a day later, then Iowa jumped in and it snowballed into a dozen offers.

“They started coming in and it was crazy,” Ortwerth said.

Ortwerth took official visits to Iowa, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin in June. When the dust settled Iowa had won him over.

Every school that recruited him, save Nebraska, liked him at tight end. Big and strong with good hands and a basketball player’s feet, Ortwerth has the raw talent to be a difference maker. As a junior he caught 20 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

The only two-way player for the duration of SLUH’s season last fall, Ortwerth proved capable at linebacker where he made 76 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two sacks.

“Last year he played both ways for us and he played every special team except for extra point,” SLUH interim coach Adam Cruz said. “If you ask him about it, he’d complain about not being on extra point. He loves playing every play, he’s the ultimate competitor.”

Ortwerth recognized early on where he was in the pecking order of the offense. Last fall the Jr. Bills had Isaac Thompson, Ryan Wingo and Chris Brooks Jr. to catch passes. Thompson signed with Missouri. Brooks signed with Wisconsin and Wingo is one of the most sought-after receivers in the country in the class of 2024. So just to get on the field, Ortwerth had to excel at all aspects of the game.

"Everyone is going to say they like the ball in their hands, but I have pride in myself as a good run blocker,” Ortwerth said. “I had to be fundamentally sound in there. I had to do my job. Yes we love catching the ball, but you have to be able to dominate in the run game.”

Ortwerth delights in the physicality of football. After spending so many years on the basketball court where contact with the opponent is generally frowned up, having the freedom to lay a good lick on someone is one of his favorite parts of the game.

“It’s fun. Running and hitting people with pads on and not getting a foul for it like you do in basketball is a good feeling,” Ortwerth said. “The basketball players that play football, that transition from football to basketball (is tough).”

That Ortwerth is in his final season of high school football doesn’t feel real to him. He spent so many years waiting to be a Jr. Bill and now his time in the school is nearly over. His grandfather and father have shared countless stories about their time at SLUH. His cousins, too. He knows how much those times meant to his family. Tradition never graduates at SLUH, but young men do. Ortwerth is doing what he can to savor the time he has left.