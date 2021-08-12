No. 14: Robinson ready to hear the crowd roar again at East St. Louis

It was too quiet for Ahmad Robinson.
Much, much too quiet.
Don’t get him wrong. Robinson, a senior cornerback for the East St. Louis football team, was happy to have a season in the spring. It just felt so different when he and his teammates took the field at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium and there was no crowd to roar.
“It really felt weird,” Robinson said. “There’s no fans, no cameras, we’re out there playing. It was quiet. We got through it.”
Robinson’s spring season was the quietest of his career. The No. 14 recruit in the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Robinson got a taste of what life is like when you’re a shutdown defender.
The ball goes everywhere but near you.
“It doesn’t come a lot,” Robinson said with a laugh. “In the spring I got targeted twice a game if that.”
Robinson made the most of his opportunities as he finished the Flyers’ six-game spring season with 37 tackles and one interception.
The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Robinson combines good size with great skills. East St. Louis’s Southwestern Conference opponents were wise to not test him much.
“Ahmad is a great cover guy, a very physical corner,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “He likes to get up in your face and take certain things away from you.”
Robinson also has learned some lessons as a young player that have helped him. There was a time when he’d lose focus if he hadn’t had some action come his way. It was in those moments he’d be burned.
“You have to be locked in, you can’t take a play off,” Robinson said. “That one time you take a play off they’re going to throw to you and you’re going to be beat. Don’t take a play off and always focus on the receiver.”
Robinson, 17, has an advantage his competitors don’t. He gets to drill against a five-star prospect every practice. Robinson and Luther Burden III, the consensus top-rated wide receiver in the nation, go against each other all the time in one-on-one drills. There’s no better preparation for Friday night than what Robinson sees Monday through Thursday.
“He’s tough to guard,” Robinson said. “I like that, he pushes me and I push him. We make each other better.”
Robinson might not see a better receiver until he’s on a college roster next fall. After sifting through scholarship offers from Missouri, Indiana, Bowling Green, South Dakota and Wyoming, Robinson verbally committed July 4 to Arkansas State. While the allure of the bigger, more well-known programs was hard to resist, he feels he found a home with the Red Wolves.
“It’s the relationship I have with the coaches. When I got there I loved it,” Robinson said. “They treated me like family and I feel like I can start there and play there so I made that decision.”
Robinson said the Arkansas State coaching staff envisions him as a cornerback, but there’s a chance he could make the switch to safety. Either way, Robinson is willing to do whatever it takes to make an impact.
“I can play both,” he said. “They said they’ll use me to their advantage.”
By committing when he did Robinson all but put an end to his recruiting. He’s happy with his decision and has turned his full attention to having the best senior season possible. There’s a chance Robinson will see more balls thrown his way in the fall. East St. Louis is playing a loaded schedule that includes local stalwarts CBC and De Smet. The Flyers also will travel to California to take on St. John Bosco and will end the regular season in Jackson, Mississippi, when they face national powerhouse IMG Academy.
Robinson said one of the most incredible parts of playing in the “City of Champions” is the way the community rallies around its Flyers. The support is simply unmatched.
“I was talking to some fans and they have their tickets to Cali and our IMG game already so they can’t wait. We’re not going to let them down,” Robinson said. “They treat you like family and they love us. That’s why East Side is so good. They push us to be the best.”
And when the Flyers take the field for the first time this season you can bet they will be anything but quiet.