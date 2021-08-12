No. 14: Robinson ready to hear the crowd roar again at East St. Louis

“He’s tough to guard,” Robinson said. “I like that, he pushes me and I push him. We make each other better.”

Robinson might not see a better receiver until he’s on a college roster next fall. After sifting through scholarship offers from Missouri, Indiana, Bowling Green, South Dakota and Wyoming, Robinson verbally committed July 4 to Arkansas State. While the allure of the bigger, more well-known programs was hard to resist, he feels he found a home with the Red Wolves.

“It’s the relationship I have with the coaches. When I got there I loved it,” Robinson said. “They treated me like family and I feel like I can start there and play there so I made that decision.”

Robinson said the Arkansas State coaching staff envisions him as a cornerback, but there’s a chance he could make the switch to safety. Either way, Robinson is willing to do whatever it takes to make an impact.

“I can play both,” he said. “They said they’ll use me to their advantage.”