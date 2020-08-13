No. 14: Snider's fleet feet make him a devastating weapon for De Smet

“There’s so much going through my mind when the ball is in the air,” Snider said.

Step one is secure the football.

Step two is show them why they should have kicked it out of bounds.

“I get the ball and do what I do best,” Snider said.

His abilities as a kick and punt returner aided his college recruiting. Snider received offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Illinois, Toledo and William & Mary. He could have padded that portfolio but in March he verbally committed to Miami University in Ohio. Snider said he felt he found the right fit.

“The pandemic made things harder,” he said. “I definitely found a home in Miami. I see myself doing big things there.”

The RedHawks have an elite talent coming but there are more layers to that talent to be uncovered. One of the hard parts of playing with two other standouts at your position is the reps are split. One of the best parts of playing with two other standouts at your position? The reps are split.

By sharing the load, Snider, Barfield and Butts keep the wear and tear of the game at a minimum. When they arrive at college they’ll be fresher.