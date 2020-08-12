No. 15: Barfield's vision, toughness helped De Smet turn around its program

Patience is a virtue that Barfield has been asked to practice throughout his tenure at De Smet. He is one of three NCAA Division I running backs on the Spartans' depth chart. There’s also Darez Snider (Miami of Ohio) and Taj Butts (Missouri). Before their junior season began, De Smet coach Robert Steeples told the trio the plan was to let all three of them eat. They all could be alpha dogs other places but the Spartans needed them to be good teammates, play their role when asked and domination was sure to follow.

“All of it was true,” Barfield said. “It’s a sacrifice we all had to make.”

Barfield finished his junior season with 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns as De Smet steamrolled its way to the Class 6 state championship, the second in school history.

Now instead of taking the hits, Barfield is the one doling them out.

“He’s got great feet but he can run you clean over,” Steeples said.