TOWN AND COUNTRY — Doreon Dubose didn't fully enjoy CBC's run to the Class 6 football state championship last season.

The standout cornerback set high individual goals for himself before the season, goals he says he didn't achieve.

"It wasn't up to my standards," Dubose said of his 2022 campaign. "I could have had more tackles, more interceptions, more pass breakups."

Dubose might be hyper-critical of his performance.

But one thing is certain.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedball is determined to check all of the boxes this time around.

"This is a chance to re-write all of my wrongs," Dubose said.

Dubose, the No. 16 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, made 51 tackles last season. Of those, 34 were of the solo variety and five were for loss.

Most importantly, he turned in what might have been the biggest special teams play of the postseason when he rambled 85 yards with a missed field goal attempt in a 42-7 win over Marquette in the District 1 championship game. The scoring play helped add cushion to a 14-7 lead.

Plus, Dubose was a key cog in a secondary that allowed one touchdown or less in five games.

Dubose made five tackles in a 35-28 overtime win over Lee's Summit North in the Class 6 state championship game.

The Cadets captured their second successive title and fifth overall.

And whether he believes it or not, Dubose played a big-time role in that title chase.

"He's like a perfectionist," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "He needs to kind of let go of that a little bit. We try to tell him that it's good to strive for the best, there's nothing wrong with that.

"But nobody's perfect."

Dubose must have done something right last season. He recently gave an oral commitment to attend Illinois State University. He chose the Redbirds over Missouri State and Army.

His aggressive style of play and lightning-quick speed enabled him to take charge in CBC's secondary.

Dubose actually moved from safety to cornerback after the third week of the season and did not miss a beat.

The ability to make that switch so effortlessly impressed Pingel.

"We had a need to move him to corner and it worked out better," Pingel said. "It was kind of a double win for us. His game just took off ever since that move."

Dubose was also a member of the track and field team and finished sixth in the 400 meters at the state meet in May.

"He never knows how to slow down," Pingel said. "No matter what he does, it's 100 miles per hour. That's the thing I admire about him — he's always in high mode."

Dubose is expected to make plenty of noise this season on special teams as well. Pingel said he might use him as a kickoff and punt returner.

"I'll do whatever I need to do to get this team to be better," Dubose said.

Dubose is still somewhat new to football. He first took up the sport in the eighth grade.

"When I was younger, I didn't like the contact aspect of it," Dubose said. "I ended up getting tougher as I got older, I guess."

Dubose began his career at CBC as a wide receiver, but shifted over to the defensive side during his sophomore season.

He was able to feel comfortable at safety after playing at wide out at times earlier in the year.

Dubose feels like he needs to step his game up even more this time around. And as usual, he is setting the bar super high.

"To be honest, I wasn't as good as I should have been last year," Dubose said. "I'll be trying to correct that this year."

Top high school football players: The Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown 2023-24