No. 15: Mizzou recruit Roberts can lay the lumber at running back for St. Mary's

Jamal Roberts never misses the chance to pancake an opponent.

A senior running back for the St. Mary’s football team, Roberts has the speed to blow by defenders. He has the shifty hips to juke them out of his way. But given the chance to go around or through someone, Roberts is trying to put cleat prints on people.

“I’m very physical,” Roberts said with a smile. “I like getting dudes out of my way.”

The No. 15 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, the 6-foot and 200-pound Roberts’ willingness to sacrifice not only his body but his touches for the betterment of the team is just one of the reasons he stands out for the Dragons.

“The size of Jamal, you think that guy is a power guy but he’s got track speed,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “A lot of big backs they don’t have the nice speed. He’s physical, he runs people over but he can avoid people, too. He’s different than anybody I’ve had and I’ve had a lot of good people.”

As a junior Roberts rushed for 928 yards and 12 touchdowns. He only caught seven passes but turned them into 171 yards and two scores, too. He was an integral piece of the team as St. Mary’s won the Class 3 state championship, its first in school history. A year later, with the trophy shining in the trophy case, Roberts believes the Dragons have what it takes to give it a twin.

“We haven’t won anything as a team yet, but having that target on our back is going to push us as a team,” Roberts said. “You can’t have any off days. You have to keep pushing as a team.”

Roberts will have his twin with him in the backfield this season, too. John Roberts is expected to see some carries while also slotting in at linebacker on defense. The brothers have been together, literally, since the day they were born. Jamal is hoping this season won’t be their last together.

“He’s been with me all four years and all the years previous, 17 years strong,” Jamal said. “It feels good to know I can be at my brother’s side and he can be at mine.”

If they’re going to suit up together at college Eli Drinkwitz will be prominently involved. Jamal verbally committed to Missouri in early July. He picked the Tigers from a lengthy list of scholarship offers that included Arizona State, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Florida State, Kansas State, Lindenwood, Miami-Ohio, Southern Illinois, Western Michigan and others.

Jamal said he didn’t play hard to get with Mizzou. Once he was on campus he knew that’s where he wanted to be.

“It felt good after me and my family went on that official visit, I just knew I didn’t need another one,” Jamal said. “I felt comfortable, I felt at home. I’m a hometown kid and it felt great to commit there and I felt relief. I can focus on my senior season.”

Jamal was happy to put an end to his recruiting when he committed but enjoyed the process overall. It was relatively lengthy as Arizona State offered him his first scholarship in the spring of his sophomore year. A lot of recruits vividly remember their first offer. In many ways it validates all the time, work and effort they’ve put in to get to that point.

When Jamal received his it pushed him to be greater.

“The first one made me want to be a dog more. It made me want to go out there and see what’s in the water and find other schools,” Jamal said. “It made me want to work more. It made me want to make a major impact on my football team as a team player. You can’t be comfortable with yourself. You have to keep going until it all plays out.”

Jamal will play a large role in how this season plays out for St. Mary’s. The Dragons return a core nucleus of experience and talent. They know how hard it is to reach the final game of the season and win it. When Jamal plays he does so with an expression rattling around in his head.

“Sell your soul for your brother.”

That’s what Jamal aims to do every snap whether he’s running, catching, tackling, blocking or hit sticking a defender. That’s how he plays the game.