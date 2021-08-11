No. 15: St. Mary's Fuller digs deep for details during film study

Fuller has never been shy about putting in the work. As a freshman, he and five-star teammate Kevin Coleman, who’s also his cousin, stayed after practice for extra drills and conditioning. Fuller knew if he was going to get what he wanted it was going to require something extraordinary.

“After practice we’re not going to the crib. I’m a freshman, I have to prove to my coach that I’m trying to start varsity ASAP,” Fuller said. “We stayed after school and worked long, hard hours. We didn’t go home until these (stadium) lights were ready to go back off.”

Not only did Fuller and Coleman work together, they have spent many days at practice going against each other. While they are cousins, Fuller said they both have an understanding that when they take the field there’s no quarter given. You either eat or get eaten, even if you’ve known each other since you were in diapers.

“When we’re on this field there are no friends, there is no family,” Fuller said. “We don’t take a relationship on to the field. We go toe to toe. He makes me better, I make him better.

“When it’s over we’re going to talk about it. ‘That move you hit me with was crazy.’ ”