No. 15: St. Mary's Fuller digs deep for details during film study

De’Shawn Fuller lives through a sense of déjà vu every Friday night.
That’s the way he likes it.
A senior defensive back and running back for the St. Mary’s football team, Fuller receives his defensive assignment every Monday from Tommy Polley, the Dragons defensive coordinator. He spends the rest of the week learning everything he can to be prepared when it’s game time.
“I’m game-planning for this man the whole week. I’m locked in, film crazy,” Fuller said. “I’m watching his every move. I want to see what he’s doing on social media. You’ve got to know your opponent better than he knows himself.”
The No. 15 recruit on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, the 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Fuller dives deep. He tries to squeeze as much knowledge as he can from a seemingly endless loop of video. All the way down to the nitty, gritty details.
“I’m looking for your false steps. I want to see if you got lazy routes on the run play,” Fuller said. “I want to see if you’re doing the same releases on the top of the route. I want to know how your double moves look, how your route running is in general. I want to know how you play when I’m in a zone. There’s all ways to play around with it. I go in the bag on them.”
Fuller’s preparation means he’s quite familiar with whatever the opposing offense is doing. His ability to recognize the formation and what play is coming is a huge boost for the Dragons.
“You’re looking at film and you’ll just know they’re going to run this play on Friday. You’ll see the formation and the whole film will play back in your head,” Fuller said. “For the ones who don’t know go check out our Valle Catholic game. We went crazy on picks that game.”
Fuller and Kaliel Boyd each made interceptions in the first quarter against Valle and both returned them for touchdowns as St. Mary’s cruised to a 55-22 road win in a district semifinal.
It was a brilliant moment in a roller coaster of a season that started late last fall due to restrictions in place by the St. Louis City Health Department to limit the spread of COVID-19. St. Mary’s played just five games and was forced to forfeit its district title game against Kennett due to a positive test within the program. St. Mary’s, like all schools within the city limits that played sports last school year, was subject to bi-weekly COVID-19 testing. The results came back as the Dragons were boarding the buses to go play Kennett.
It was a devastating way for the season to end, and it hit Fuller hard.
“It’s most definitely frustrating,” Fuller said. “I didn’t know where my junior season could have ended if it wasn’t cut short. Things happen. I just pray and let God do what he do.”
The late start and early finish to Fuller’s junior season made his college recruiting process tougher. As it stands he’s received scholarship offers from Arizona State and Central Michigan. He has several Power 5 programs interested in him, but they’ve told him they’d like to see more video before they’re ready to make him an offer.
“The recruiting process has been stressful a little bit,” Fuller said.
Fuller is being recruited as a defensive back, but he’s been a Swiss Army knife for the Dragons. A four-year starter, he was tabbed the starting running back as a sophomore and rushed for 1,001 yards and nine touchdowns as St. Mary’s advanced to the Class 4 semifinals for just the second time in school history. He also made 80 tackles and had a sack on defense.
Last season he rushed for 363 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with five tackles and an interception.
“On offense he’s a pretty good running back and a good receiver. I don’t limit him to being a DB,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “He wants to do something with football and if you want to do something with football and you’re able to get the grades and work hard you have a chance to be successful.”
Fuller has never been shy about putting in the work. As a freshman, he and five-star teammate Kevin Coleman, who’s also his cousin, stayed after practice for extra drills and conditioning. Fuller knew if he was going to get what he wanted it was going to require something extraordinary.
“After practice we’re not going to the crib. I’m a freshman, I have to prove to my coach that I’m trying to start varsity ASAP,” Fuller said. “We stayed after school and worked long, hard hours. We didn’t go home until these (stadium) lights were ready to go back off.”
Not only did Fuller and Coleman work together, they have spent many days at practice going against each other. While they are cousins, Fuller said they both have an understanding that when they take the field there’s no quarter given. You either eat or get eaten, even if you’ve known each other since you were in diapers.
“When we’re on this field there are no friends, there is no family,” Fuller said. “We don’t take a relationship on to the field. We go toe to toe. He makes me better, I make him better.
“When it’s over we’re going to talk about it. ‘That move you hit me with was crazy.’ ”
Fuller’s role this season will be bigger than ever. He’s going to continue playing both ways and while he’s a spectacular defender, one of his most impactful qualities has been his voice. Turner said there are a lot of experienced, talented leaders on the Dragons defense, but Fuller helps bring it all together.
“He is a vocal guy. A lot of our guys on defense work extremely hard and play extremely fast, but they don’t talk,” Turner said. “There’s a lot of leaders on that defense, but he’s a vocal leader.”
Fuller is itching to see what happens this fall. As a team the Dragons have carried over a sense of unfinished business from when last season was canceled. Fuller is still looking to find the right fit at the college level. There are plenty of questions leading into the season.
However, Fuller’s commitment and work ethic are not among them.
“I told Coach, I’m ready for the war. You can count on me,” Fuller said. “I’m going to make sure the job gets done for sure.”