No. 16: Banks devours double teams as Lutheran North's nose guard

“I felt it was the best fit for me,” Banks said.

Banks didn’t want to go fishing for a Power 5 offer his senior season. He has hopes and dreams of playing football on Sundays and SIUC is a place he believes can make that a reality.

“I feel they’ll help me get there,” Banks said. “I can go anywhere for school, if I play good and get good grades (pro football is possible).”

Banks expects he’ll be at defensive tackle or nose guard when he arrives in Carbondale.

He began playing the position when he transferred to Lutheran North the second semester of his freshman year after starting at Chaminade. While with the Red Devils he played defensive end. There was a different plan when Banks walked through the doors at Lutheran North.

“I kept getting bigger and they needed me inside,” Banks said.

By moving to the interior of the defensive line Banks’ opportunities to make tackles and rack up sacks diminished, but his value to the team went through the roof. Because Banks is such a load up front opponents have to account for him and that’s an advantage the Crusaders can use.