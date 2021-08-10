No. 16: Banks devours double teams as Lutheran North's nose guard

Jaylen Banks loves making tackles.
The pop of the pads. The adrenaline that comes from driving through an opponent. The occasional “ugh” that comes when the hit lands square is just so satisfying.
But if Banks is doing his job he’s not going to make a lot of tackles. A senior nose guard for the Lutheran North football team, Banks’ primary responsibility is to occupy as many offensive linemen as possible so his teammates can swoop in and make a play.
“He demands a double team every single play,” first-year Lutheran North head coach Kyle Wagner said. “He’s a disruptive force on the inside and he allows our linebackers to run free.”
The No. 16 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Banks is 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds of powerhouse. If he’s not being held at bay by more than one lineman he’ll wreak havoc all night long.
Like he did last year in Lutheran North’s district championship game against Borgia.
In what was his personal-best performance, Banks dismantled Borgia’s front as he racked up a career-high 17 tackles in a 45-10 win. After the game, former Lutheran North coach Carl Reed had good news.
“He said my life would change in the next 48 hours,” Banks said.
Reed was right.
Before the weekend was through, Banks received college scholarship offers from Kansas and Syracuse. His recruiting had finally started to bubble.
“Me and my family celebrated a little bit,” Banks said.
Banks' recruiting process has been a roller coaster. There was a time when he received offers from Iowa State, Memphis and Minnesota, too. But when the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, some guys like Banks got the short end.
“All those offers were pulled,” Banks said.
Instead of getting down, the 17-year-old Banks kept working. He and his Lutheran North teammates took an unofficial visit this summer to SIU Carbondale. While there he had productive conversations with the coaching staff and eventually was offered a scholarship. At the end of July, Banks gave the Salukis a verbal commitment.
“I felt it was the best fit for me,” Banks said.
Banks didn’t want to go fishing for a Power 5 offer his senior season. He has hopes and dreams of playing football on Sundays and SIUC is a place he believes can make that a reality.
“I feel they’ll help me get there,” Banks said. “I can go anywhere for school, if I play good and get good grades (pro football is possible).”
Banks expects he’ll be at defensive tackle or nose guard when he arrives in Carbondale.
He began playing the position when he transferred to Lutheran North the second semester of his freshman year after starting at Chaminade. While with the Red Devils he played defensive end. There was a different plan when Banks walked through the doors at Lutheran North.
“I kept getting bigger and they needed me inside,” Banks said.
By moving to the interior of the defensive line Banks’ opportunities to make tackles and rack up sacks diminished, but his value to the team went through the roof. Because Banks is such a load up front opponents have to account for him and that’s an advantage the Crusaders can use.
“It’s one thing to take a double team to free guys up, it’s another to take a double team and still make plays,” Wagner said. “He makes plays for his teammates. He’s a ‘numbers changer.’ You have to add another guy to account for him. Banks changes the numbers and anybody that changes the numbers is a hell of a football player.”
Always larger than his youth football league teammates, Banks wore a striped jersey since he began playing. “Stripers” are deemed too big to carry the ball in their age group and assigned to offensive and defensive line duties. Banks initially was on the offensive line. He didn’t get a taste of the defensive line until middle school. He remains a capable offensive lineman, but Wagner would prefer not to use him there unless it’s absolutely necessary because Banks provides so much value to the defense.
“He’s the first guy to go in (in a pinch),” Wagner said. “We have to have him up front on defense.”
When Lutheran North opens its season Aug. 27 at St. Mary’s, Banks will get his first chance to showcase what he’s done in the offseason. Strength and conditioning is a way of life for the Lutheran North football program. Its recent success has come with a significant dose of 6 a.m. weights in the offseason. Banks said it wasn’t so bad once he got used to it. But when the coronavirus blew up training in the spring and summer of 2020, Banks developed his own quarantine routine. He worked with free weights, knocked out hundreds of pushups, jogged around the neighborhood and did air squats.
“I was doing anything to stay in shape,” Banks said.
Once regular workouts resumed Banks said he found his pushup routine made his hand strikes more effective. So he kept at it.
“I still do 100 pushups a day,” he said.
Strong as he is, Banks even has some speed he can break out when he needs it. He might not be competing for a starting running back job, but if you think you can outrun Banks at the line of scrimmage you’re in for a surprise.
“I’m actually pretty quick for a guy my size,” Banks said. “I’ve got a long stride.”
If the combination of size, strength and quicks weren’t enough, Banks earns praise from Wagner for the way he goes about his business. Quiet and focused, Banks doesn’t have to let his lips flap to make himself feel better. He’s quite content to clock in and get after it.
“He lets his work do the talking,” Wagner said. “He’s probably the most selfless player in our program with the job he has.”
It’s a job that Banks is happy to have.
After enduring a junior year that was cut short and altered by restrictions related to the pandemic, he’s thrilled to have a full season so he and his fellow Crusaders can chase their ultimate goal.
“This is one of the best senior classes leadership-wise and talent-wise we’ve had,” Banks said. “We were on the 2019 championship team. We saw the blueprint to get to state and win. I feel this is going to be a good year for us.”
And if Banks gets to devour a few quarterbacks along the way, it’ll be even better.