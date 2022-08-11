No. 16: CBC's Gregory settles in at right tackle at start of second varsity season

As a kid Josh Gregory never gave the offensive line a second thought.

A receiver or tight end growing up, the offensive line was a job for someone else. Gregory was quite content catching passes.

Until he wasn’t.

When he arrived at CBC as a freshman, Gregory gave up football with the plan of focusing on basketball. It was a hard decision. One that gnawed at him so much that in October of 2020 he wanted to start playing again and hooked on with CBC’s junior varsity.

He may have been back on the gridiron, but his days of catching passes were still through. The CBC coaching staff took one look at him and figured out where he’d fit best.

Right tackle.

“It was a bit of a shock at first but I grew to love it and I think I’m pretty good at it,” Gregory said.

So do a slew of college coaches.

The No. 16 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Gregory has gone from complete newbie to coveted asset. Gregory counted offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Kansas, Memphis, Miami-Ohio, Minnesota, New Mexico State, Northwestern, Northern Illinois, Tulane and Western Michigan.

At 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, Gregory’s size certainly helped overcome whatever hesitations those schools may have had about his lack of experience. With just one varsity season on the offensive line under his belt Gregory’s best football is still in front of him. But there’s enough potential inside him that recent College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati extended an offer and made landing him a priority. On June 4, Gregory gave the Bearcats a verbal commitment.

“My first time (at Cincinnati on a visit) I kind of knew this was where I’m going to be the next four or five years,” Gregory said.

Gregory, 17, never thought he’d be this caliber of a recruit on the football field. He was inundated with messages and phone calls from potential suitors. It’s nice to be so in demand, but there are times it can be a drag. When he told everyone he was headed to Cincinnati things got quiet. He’d never been so happy his phone went dry.

“The recruiting process has been super exciting. I never thought I’d be where I am today a year ago. It’s really special,” Gregory said. “It was something lifted off my shoulders (when I committed). With recruiting it's coaches texting you constantly. After the commitment it kind of went silent.”

Gregory is one of five returning starters on CBC’s offensive line. And while the line always is integral to a team’s success, it’s even more important this season as the Cadets will have a brand-new starter at quarterback this fall. There are several candidates competing for the job, but whoever wins it will need the big boys up front to help every which way they can.

“We’re going to keep doing what we do best. I don’t think he’ll have a problem back there,” Gregory said with a smile. “We’re going to give him time to do what he needs to do.”

Gregory’s growth over the last year has gone a long way to making the Cadets’ offensive line a more cohesive and high-functioning unit. It’s no surprise he’s found his way at a job he’s still relatively new at.

“It was a transition moving to offensive line, but we knew at 6-7 with some good feet and good hands he had a position there,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “It says a lot to who he is as a person. He always worked hard. He never shied away from learning. He took coaching really, really well. He soaked up everything. He’s a super smart kid.”

One that Pingel knows can take the next step this season in his development. The coaching staff is looking for Gregory to be able to use his knowledge and figure things out in real time during game action. Gregory has been very by the book as he’s learned the position. He doesn’t freelance and he doesn’t deviate from what he was told.

“He’s very, ‘Coach told me to do it this way, I’m going to do it this way,’ ” Pingel said. “Now if the defense does something different here are some tools to develop on your own to change it up if you need to during the game. We’re looking for him to make those adjustments now.”

There was a time not that long ago Gregory thought he was done with football. If you told him as a freshman not only would he return to football but that he’d do so on the offensive line, he’d have never believed you. But here he is, a senior relishing the start of his second varsity season with the chance to play in college.