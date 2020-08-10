No. 17: De Smet lineman Lillibridge thrives with a demanding routine

“The teachers have been great, they were flexible,” Lillibridge said. “I only asked for two or three extensions and they were all granted. If you show you’re giving effort, people are more willing to be lenient with you.”

Sleep is something Lillibridge can’t live without. He built his schedule around making sure he gets enough of it every night. He’s usually in bed by 9 p.m. during the season, but there were some days when he knocked out his schoolwork and could slip under the covers even earlier.

“Those 8:15 nights I was so excited,” Lillibridge said. “You get that nice shuteye and wake up feeling like a million dollars.”

Working out, eating healthy, getting plenty of rest and being on top of his schoolwork are foundational parts of how Lillibridge goes about his life. They helped him become a starter on the De Smet varsity as a freshman. They helped him become an invaluable piece during the Spartans' run to the Class 6 state championship last November. Lillibridge played all five positions on the offensive line as a sophomore. As a junior he spent most of his time at guard but would push out to tackle when asked.

“He’s been a stalwart on the offensive line,” De Smet coach Robert Steeples said. “His versatility opens up opportunities for his teammates.”