No. 17: Mitchell looks like a good fit to help Lutheran St. Charles' repeat bid

ST. PETERS — Allen Mitchell dazzled his new Lutheran St. Charles football teammates from day one.

First, the transfer from De Smet announced his presence with his mouth.

"All spring, he kept telling everyone about how good he is and how much he's going to help this team," senior friend and Cougars defensive back Cyril Holloway said. "The rest of us were like, 'Bro, we know you're good, but you don't have to talk about it all the time.' "

Mitchell's second head-turning moment came during the Cougars' first full scrimmage in July.

"Once he got the pads on and we got out there, I thought, 'Man, he wasn't kidding,' " Holloway said.

Yes, Mitchell isn't afraid to sing his own praises. But the 6-foot, 185-pound running back can back up those boasts.

The Cougars are expecting big things from Mitchell as they try and repeat as state champions. Mitchell is the No. 17 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects.

Lutheran St. Charles captured the Class 2 crown in early December with a 33-27 last-second win over traditional power Lamar.

A new high-octane playmaker helps make a repeat title is a definite possibility.

"I feel like I can dominate," Mitchell said. "It's going to be a big (season)."

Mitchell turned in a pair of solid campaigns at De Smet. He rushed for 111 yards in helping the Spartans to the Class 6 state title as a freshman. Last season, Mitchell had 342 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry as De Smet won eight of 11 games.

In January, Mitchell decided to transfer to Lutheran St. Charles to play for coach Arlen Harris, who had watched Mitchell throughout grade school and junior high.

"I wanted to be part of a great program, one that was on the rise," Mitchell said. "I've always had a close relationship with (Harris). It was just the best decision for me and my career moving forward."

Mitchell already has received 18 NCAA Division I offers, including ones from Michigan State, Minnesota, Kentucky and Kansas.

"I've just got to keep showing what I can do," Mitchell said.

Mitchell already made a name for himself at the St. Peters-based school by helping the track and field team to a second-place team finish at the state meet in May. He was a member of the 800-meter relay quartet that took home a bronze medal.

Harris welcomed Mitchell with open arms. The speedster wowed the coaching staff with several eye-popping plays during the summer scrimmage.

"We need someone to come in here and step up at the 2-back position," Harris said. "We can utilize his skill set in the passing game as well. It's going to be interesting to see all the different things that he can do."

Mitchell's teammates were more than happy to welcome the newbie.

"I knew a lot of these guys before," Mitchell said. "And they knew what I was capable of doing."

Added Holloway, "He's a dog — like the rest of us."

Mitchell is expected to help replace Arlen Harris Jr., who rushed for 1,607 yards and scored 39 touchdowns last fall before heading off to Stanford University.

Ayden Harris, a talented junior built in the mold of his older brother, will team with Mitchell to form a deadly one-two punch in the backfield this season.

Harris Sr. has been impressed with Mitchell's versatility and has big plans for the newcomer.