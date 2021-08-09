No. 17: Yale-bound Brooks eager for healthy senior season at SLUH

Chris Brooks Jr.’s imagination ran wild on the football field as a kid.
A senior wide receiver at St. Louis U. High, Brooks dreamed of making the game-winning catch, capturing a state championship and even carving out a pro career.
But his current reality was beyond anything he ever dreamt.
“I’ve been playing the game since I was 6 and not one time did I think I’d go to Yale,” Brooks said. “When Yale offered (my family and I) kind of went crazy. That’s not something that happens every day.”
The No. 17 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Brooks verbally committed to Yale in July. He picked the Bulldogs from a list of scholarship offers that included Ball State, Brown, Buffalo, Columbia, Illinois State, Miami-Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Dakota State.
While the recruiting process as a whole was tough at times, Brooks said his choice was much easier after he took an unofficial visit this summer to the Yale campus in New Haven, Connecticut. It simply took his breath away.
“It’s just so beautiful,” he said. “It’s like a huge palace, everything looks like a castle.”
That Brooks is interested in majoring in architectural engineering certainly didn’t hurt the cause as Yale’s facilities caused his jaw to drop on nearly every turn.
When they arrived at Yale’s basketball arena, Brooks had to do a double take at the stone structure.
“I thought it was a church,” he said with a laugh.
Brooks, 17, is the latest area standout to pledge to Yale. The most notable local who recently attended the Ivy League school was 2013 John Burroughs graduate Foye Oluokun, who’s currently playing linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football League.
While he has his college plans settled, getting to that place was no easy task. Brooks will be a four-year varsity player this fall but has only played in seven total games. As a freshman he made it through two games before he suffered a broken ankle. His sophomore season was cut short after his ribs were broken in the first game of the season and he suffered a knee injury before he could return to action.
Last fall was his most fruitful, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place to stop its spread by the St. Louis City Department of Health, SLUH played just four games.
In that limited sample size, however, Brooks gave a glimpse of his potential. He caught 20 passes and turned them into 400 yards and six touchdowns. His best performance was in a season-ending 28-21 loss to Lindbergh, a game in which he caught eight passes for 143 yards and scored twice.
Brooks said he believes most of his injuries were in part brought on by a significant growth spurt.
“I went from 5-10 to 6-2 in a blink,” he said.
Now at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Brooks is hoping he can make it through his senior year unscathed. He said the worst part of his freshman and sophomore seasons wasn’t being hurt but not being able to help his teammates as they played on without him.
“Waiting and watching is worse than going through something painful,” Brooks said. “I love football and not being able to play really hurts.”
A healthy fall season could mean a monster finish to Brooks’ high school career. He joined the track and field team for the first time in the spring. Not only did running every day keep him spectacular shape, but it refined his body mechanics so he’s even more efficient on the football field.
“I used to run like a wild gazelle,” Brooks said with a chuckle. “I feel a difference when I’m moving. I realized it once I stepped on the field. It felt really good.”
Brooks is due for good things to happen to him on the field. He’s beloved by the SLUH coaching staff for all the things about him that have nothing to do with football.
“The best thing that can be said about Chris is he’s a great kid, but he’s an even better person,” SLUH coach Mike Jones said. “He’s always working hard and showing great leadership. I’ve yet to meet a better young man than Chris Brooks.”
And Jones said that knowing full well he coached Brooks’ father, Chris Brooks Sr., as a senior at Hazelwood East. The elder Brooks played at the University of Nebraska and had a brief NFL career. Brooks Sr. and Jones have remained close since his high school days, and he even was part of SLUH’s coaching staff for his son’s freshman season.
“It’s been a great experience (coaching a former player’s son),” Jones said. “Chris has blossomed.”
Brooks has hopes and plans for his senior season.
Near the top is battling to win the rugged Metro Catholic Conference and then making a playoff run to state. But more than anything, Brooks simply is giddy at the thought of a full, fruitful season. It’s been a long wait, but one he hopes was worth it.
“It’s pure excitement,” Brooks said. “There is nothing I want more than to play a full season.”