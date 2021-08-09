No. 17: Yale-bound Brooks eager for healthy senior season at SLUH

Last fall was his most fruitful, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions put in place to stop its spread by the St. Louis City Department of Health, SLUH played just four games.

In that limited sample size, however, Brooks gave a glimpse of his potential. He caught 20 passes and turned them into 400 yards and six touchdowns. His best performance was in a season-ending 28-21 loss to Lindbergh, a game in which he caught eight passes for 143 yards and scored twice.

Brooks said he believes most of his injuries were in part brought on by a significant growth spurt.

“I went from 5-10 to 6-2 in a blink,” he said.

Now at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Brooks is hoping he can make it through his senior year unscathed. He said the worst part of his freshman and sophomore seasons wasn’t being hurt but not being able to help his teammates as they played on without him.

“Waiting and watching is worse than going through something painful,” Brooks said. “I love football and not being able to play really hurts.”