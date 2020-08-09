No. 18: CBC's Brenson sets commitment date, stays loose during pandemic

Brenson is on the cusp of announcing where he will continue his academic and athletic career. He said he will verbally commit Monday afternoon. Brenson has trimmed his robust list of more than 20 scholarship offers to a final six that includes Ball State, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Memphis and Toledo.

I will be committing August 10th at 3pm CST ! — Chevalier “karate” Brenson (@chevalierbren) August 8, 2020

Figuring out where he’d like to go has not been easy. The entire class of 2021 has been put in an unprecedented situation by COVID-19. There have been no official campus visits for recruits, in-home recruiting visits for coaches or camps and combines of any kind that have been such a vital part of the modern recruiting experience. Instead the current seniors must forge ahead with Facetime and Zoom calls and virtual visits.

“It’s hard, nobody has even experienced this before,” Brenson said. “You’re going to have to make a decision. You have to look at the bright side. One of the best things you can do is find a home.”