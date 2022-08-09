No. 18: Duchesne's Mathis hangs up the controller to terrorize backfields

ST. CHARLES — For years, Jamond Mathis thought he was going to make his name on the streaming website Twitch.tv.

The senior Duchesne defensive lineman was big into the NBA 2K scene, playing all day and sometimes all night.

"I could play it all day," Mathis said. "I wasn't sleeping, just playing it all night. When I did sleep, I'd get up at like 2 p.m. And get back to playing the game."

At the urging of a family member, Mathis gave up the grind in the digital world and took up football.

And he's loving every second of it.

"With Jamond I always tell people this: I don't what 'IT' is, but you know it when you see it and he just has 'IT,' " Duchesne associate coach Merce Roach said.

Mathis, the No. 18 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of area top senior prospects, admits he still feels the desire to pick up the controller and hit opponents with sterling highlight plays on the screen.

But, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound lineman has replaced those plays with drilling opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis.

"That first step is what stood out to me initially," first-year Duchesne head coach Vince Morris said. "He's a natural inside pass rusher. A lot of athletic kids will bend that edge and use that speed. He can do that, no doubt about that, but if that tackle oversteps, he can use that unbelievable strength and power to get inside."

Morris is in his first year at the helm of the Pioneers, taking over for Charlie Elmendorf. Morris has been an assistant previously at Vianney and Tolton.

He's seen some special players in the Metro Catholic Conference and had a hand in coaching Cole Petrus before the Vianney defensive lineman moved on to the University of Kansas.

Mathis helped lead the Pioneers to an 8-3 record last season, with two of their losses coming to eventual Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles. The terror on the defensive line racked up 55 tackles, led the team with five sacks and four fumble recoveries and logged nine tackles for losses.

He also was used as an offensive weapon as a junior. He recorded 679 total offensive yards and scored 11 times from the running back position.

"He's so dang special on the defensive line he'll be our defensive end for us and will spell our running back quite a bit," Morris said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he was leading the area in rushing touchdowns by the end of the year. (It's easy) when you can turn around give it to someone who's 240 (pounds) and let him go."

Though he doesn't mind scoring, Mathis loves the defensive side of the ball.

"I prefer hitting. That's a no-brainer," Mathis said.

Playing both sides of the ball last year took its toll on the iron man. But after a full offseason in the gym, he hopes to be able to play from the first snap to the final whistle.

"I wanted to be able to play every snap of the ball and not take a break," Mathis said. "With the training and conditioning, I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in."

He has all the physical attributes to make a dent at the next level, being recruited by the likes of Colorado, Kansas and Kentucky, it's his character that really makes him stand out to his coaches.

"The most impressive thing about him, when you have a kid that's being recruited by FCS, group of five and power five schools, he still takes time to talk to the freshmen, JV and makes sure the team stays connected," Roach said. "He doesn't have to be that way, he can big time everyone, but he's the loudest to encourage players. He's the epitome of a team guy."

With the craziness that comes with being recruited by some of the biggest schools in the country, Morris is just hoping Mathis goes to a program that fits him.

Despite the stress, Mathis hasn't had any desire to commit to any one program just to finish the recruiting process. The lineman has enjoyed the whirlwind of it all.

"The recruiting process is fun," Mathis said. "Getting to visit all these colleges, build the relationship with coaches and meet new people, that's the fun part. But you have to manage your time."