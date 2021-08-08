No. 18: There's no place like home for Lutheran St. Charles' Rustemeyer

When that didn’t work out, Rustemeyer longed to be back home with the Cougars.

“I wasn’t sure they’d want me,” Rustemeyer said. “I chose to go somewhere else and I’m sure they weren’t happy with that.”

Rustemeyer was apprehensive when he made the call.

But after a lengthy, emotional conversation with tears shed on both sides, Harris welcomed Rustemeyer back with open arms.

“I definitely remember that conversation,” Harris said. “He was like one of my own. I saw him develop as a little kid. He was one of my son’s (Arlen Harris Jr.) best friends, always at the house. Then he went in another direction which at the time, he thought was the right move.”

Harris was disappointed by Rustemeyer’s initial decision. But he was more than willing to forgive and forget. Harris could have denied Rustemeyer’s request to transfer back to Lutheran St. Charles.

Instead, Harris — who spent four years as a running back in the NFL — gave Rustemeyer another chance.

“Sometimes kids have to figure out on their own the things that are best for themselves,” Harris said. “At first, I wouldn’t say I was disappointed — just a little surprised that he wanted to go elsewhere.”