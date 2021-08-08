No. 18: There's no place like home for Lutheran St. Charles' Rustemeyer

Ashtin Rustemeyer’s hands were shaking as he punched the numbers into his cellular telephone.
Now a hulking two-way senior lineman at Lutheran St. Charles, Rustemeyer wasn’t sure how to atone for what he called “a pretty big mistake.”
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound beast had just completed his freshman year at Chaminade. Although his on-field performance was more than adequate, he felt uncomfortable.
And out of place.
Rustemeyer wanted to return to his roots, where he spent the previous five years of his football career. But he wasn’t sure he’d be welcomed back.
So the phone call to Cougars coach Arlen Harris Sr. was a difficult one.
Rustemeyer initially chose not to follow his junior high teammates to play for Harris at Lutheran St. Charles even though Harris served as his coach with the O’Fallon Renegades throughout his formative years.
Instead, he decided to go to Chaminade, a larger school.
When that didn’t work out, Rustemeyer longed to be back home with the Cougars.
“I wasn’t sure they’d want me,” Rustemeyer said. “I chose to go somewhere else and I’m sure they weren’t happy with that.”
Rustemeyer was apprehensive when he made the call.
But after a lengthy, emotional conversation with tears shed on both sides, Harris welcomed Rustemeyer back with open arms.
“I definitely remember that conversation,” Harris said. “He was like one of my own. I saw him develop as a little kid. He was one of my son’s (Arlen Harris Jr.) best friends, always at the house. Then he went in another direction which at the time, he thought was the right move.”
Harris was disappointed by Rustemeyer’s initial decision. But he was more than willing to forgive and forget. Harris could have denied Rustemeyer’s request to transfer back to Lutheran St. Charles.
Instead, Harris — who spent four years as a running back in the NFL — gave Rustemeyer another chance.
“Sometimes kids have to figure out on their own the things that are best for themselves,” Harris said. “At first, I wouldn’t say I was disappointed — just a little surprised that he wanted to go elsewhere.”
Rustemeyer smiled through the tears as Harris told him he was delighted to have him back.
“I could feel the family atmosphere through the phone,” Rustemeyer recalled. “It felt good.”
That reconciliation turned out to be beneficial for both sides.
The No. 18 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Rustemeyer has developed into an NCAA Division I defensive tackle. He recently gave a verbal commitment to attend Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference after sifting through numerous suitors that included Kansas, Buffalo, Rice and Ball State.
Now, Rustemeyer is locked in on helping the Cougars to a state title. The Cougars return starters from 17 of 22 positions off a team that won six of eight contests last season and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal two years ago.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Rustemeyer said. “This is where I belonged all along. Chaminade was nice, great school. But it just wasn’t for me.”
Rustemeyer’s skills developed quickly under Harris and defensive line coach Angel Rubio, whose son Gabriel is a 2020 Lutheran St. Charles graduate and now plays at Notre Dame.
Quickly, Rustemeyer became a difference maker on both sides of the line, although his college future lies on defense.
“Pass rushing and run stopping is kind of a battle between you and the guy across from you,” Rustemeyer said. “It’s a one-on-one war. Every time I’m lining across from a guy, I’m just thinking, 'This guy hasn’t put in as much work as me.' It’s a mentality thing.”
Harris Sr. has seen Rustemeyer grow from a big child who liked to play with Harris Jr. at the family’s residence in Wentzville to a dominating force in the trenches.
“He’s always had the work ethic and the desire,” Harris Sr. said. ”We took him aside and helped him set some goals on and off the field. And he just keeps getting better and better.”
Rustemeyer recorded a team-high six sacks last season. He had 37 unassisted tackles, including 14 for losses during the truncated eight-game season.
As a sophomore in a full campaign, he posted 43 tackles, including a 14-tackle, two-sack performance against St. Clair.
His rapid progression from year to year gives Rustemeyer a high ceiling for the future.
Rustemeyer is an honor student in the classroom and considered several Ivy League schools, including Harvard and Columbia.
But Arkansas State simply felt like home.
Plus, the Jonesboro school was dogged in its recruitment of Rustemeyer, calling him every single day. That determination exemplifies Rustemeyer’s high-energy style of play.
“They were late in offering, but they just kept coming and coming, making me feel wanted,” Rustemeyer said.
Rustemeyer and his teammates are expecting big things this fall. The Cougars are anxious to make up for a 16-13 season-ending loss to Duchesne, a team the Cougars beat 35-13 two months earlier.
“I’ve played with some of these guys almost my whole life,” Rustemeyer said. “We’d always talk about what we could accomplish our senior season. Now it’s here and we’re going to make the most of it.”