No. 19: East St. Louis' Hayden pledged to Illinois only to have SEC heavies take interest

Antwon “Jojo” Hayden thought he was done with recruiting.

Turns out recruiting wasn’t done with him.

A 6-foot-2 and 235-pound senior linebacker for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden verbally pledged to Illinois near the end of March. All the stress and strain that comes with picking a college was supposed to come to an end. Hayden had made his choice.

Only now he has more choices than ever.

“It’s been going crazy. It’s been picking up since I committed,” Hayden said. “I got offers from Missouri and Mississippi State then I started getting more interest from SEC schools. It’s been going crazy. I’ve got 20 plus offers right now.”

The No. 19 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Hayden also drew offers from Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Miami-Ohio, Tennessee State, Toledo, Western Illinois and Western Michigan.

It’s easy to understand why Hayden is so in demand. He finished with 117 tackles and five sacks last fall as the East Side defense terrorized its Southwestern Conference competition and held the league scoreless. Hayden was a key piece of that senior-laden defense. Graduation swept away all but a handful of the starters who’ll return this season. Hayden’s role has grown exponentially and in the offseason he’s grown with it. He was named a team captain this year.

“Jojo is a great kid, he’s a very athletic kid,” East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett said. “He’s that hybrid type linebacker who can do it all. You can put his hand down and bring him off the edge. You can put him in the middle and let him roam and drop into coverage. He does so many things well for our football team. He’s a very important piece to what we need to be successful.”

Hayden, 17, also will try his hand at playing both ways this season. Last year was his first at East St. Louis after transferring from Duchesne. The learning curve was steep and Hayden had his hands full. It was such a change that he had to adjust to the crowd noise when the Flyers faithful had Clyde C. Jordan Stadium rocking.

“Every game we play there’s thousands of people, I can’t hear anything on the field. I’m moving slow, getting the calls slow,” Hayden said. “I couldn’t hear, I couldn’t see. It’s different from 300 people in the stands to having 2,000. It’s crazy.”

Hayden’s knowledge and abilities have grown so much on the defensive side that he’s going to get the chance to catch passes at receiver and showcase the superior athleticism that makes him such an asset.

“It’s a lot of fun and it helps the team. It’s a win-win,” Hayden said. “I get to catch the ball and I block. You have to do everything in this offense.”

It’s not his first foray on the offensive side. He played both ways as a freshman and sophomore at Duchesne, where he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. There’s no expectation he’ll produce like that this fall as the level of competition the Flyers play is significantly higher. East Side opens the season Aug. 27 against St. Frances out of Baltimore at the Freedom Bowl in Canton, Ohio. There’s a rematch with CBC at East St. Louis in Week 2 and a road trip to Georgia to play Creekside High for Week 3. Then there’s the Southwestern Conference slate of games and a Week 9 date at De Smet.

After dominating their league foes last fall Sunkett wants to see the Flyers defense be even better this time around. Last season East Side’s offense had to deliver to hold off CBC 48-44 in Week 1. Then the defense took its lumps in showcase games, giving up a combined 91 points to IMG Academy and St. John Bosco.

“We’d like to take the next step on that and try to shut some of these non-conference opponents out. Especially some of these nationally ranked teams,” Sunkett said. “That’ll tell me just how good we are defensively when we’re able to do that. We want to take this thing from a local aspect to national. We want him to take these guys to another level because the defense is going to go as Jojo goes.”

Hayden’s preparation for the season has been on point. He’s added 10 pounds to his already bulging frame and has become acclimated to the rigors of the Flyers offseason.

“The weight room was a lot of new exercise you’ve never done before, but you get used to it after a certain amount of time,” Hayden said.

Hayden has been so busy he can hardly believe the season is nearly here. His senior year is about to kick off and he’s just trying to enjoy it as much as he can.

“It feels like it’s going faster than ever,” he said. “It feels like this is the fastest season. Every other season I’m waiting to play football, but this season it’s so quick. Everything’s been so quick.”

Everything but his recruiting process, that is. Hayden remains committed to the Illini but can’t ignore the other schools coming hard after him. It’s a tough place for a 17-year-old to be and Hayden wrestles with it more than he ever thought he would once he committed in March.

“It’s a hard decision,” Hayden said. “Should I stay put knowing I really want to go to this school and I’m committed or should I look into other options? It’s difficult when you have to keep looking at options.”

The choice would only get more difficult should one of those teams try to swoop in and offer his teammate and twin brother Keshawn “Kiki” Hayden. Keshawn has verbally committed to Central Michigan. Next season will be the first the twins don’t play together barring something changing between now and national signing day in December. It would make an already difficult decision even tougher.