No. 19: Trinity's Norwood padded prospect resume with Junior Olympics national championship

“I was targeted something like seven times all season,” Norwood said. “I would try to bait quarterbacks so much and they still wouldn’t throw it. Most of my highlights are me checking the receiver.”

Had the coronavirus pandemic not shaken up the world as we know it in March, Norwood would have had the opportunity to compete in the offseason at scouting combines, college camps and show what he can do when the ball is thrown his way.

Instead he joined the rest of the Class of 2021 in trying to figure out a recruiting process that involves phone calls, Zoom meetings and virtual visits to college campuses as in-person recruiting has been shut down for the better part of five months.

There was a time when Norwood didn’t know if he’d have a reason to take an official visit. He didn’t land his first offer until March when Bucknell broke the ice. Norwood was so pumped he could hardly contain himself.

“I can’t even explain it, all the hard work was paying off finally,” he said. “After the first one, I was ready to commit.”

It’s a good thing he didn’t. Within a day of posting his Bucknell offer on social media, Norwood had another seven offers to consider. He went from nothing to being buried in an avalanche of opportunities.