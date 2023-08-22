TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jeremiah McClellan uses his golden hands to latch on to any football thrown his way.

The CBC senior wide receiver and linebacker flexes those same mitts in the kitchen as well.

McClellan is a better-than-average chef. Chicken alfredo is his specialty.

"I love to cook — when I get the time," he said.

Yes, one of the top players in the country likes to prepare meals for his family at least once a week.

McClellan, the No. 2 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, doesn't let everyone know about his cuisine talents.

That doesn't mean he doesn't enjoy flashing those skills from time to time. McClellan likes to prepare pasta. Breakfast dishes also are near the top of his list.

"Jeremiah likes to eat," explained Stacy, his mother. "I wanted him to be independent so we started teaching him early."

McClellan learned the nuances of cooking from Stacy and grandmother Helen Enge beginning at age 5.

"He always seemed to gravitate towards the kitchen," Stacy said. "Grandma is old school and from the south and she would come over when he was little and he would watch. Just being around it, that's the way he learned."

The 6-foot-1 190-pound speedster does not have a lot of time to sharpen his food preparation skills.

Especially during the football season.

But he realizes that it is a talent he can use later in life.

"I want to be able to take care of myself whenever I get older," McClellan said.

McClellan's football skills have turned heads across the country.

Earlier this month, he gave a verbal commitment to attend Ohio State University after receiving 43 scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools, including 41 from Power Five conferences. Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington and Wisconsin all wanted the CBC star.

That decision, which he wanted to make before the high school season, helped clear his mind as the Cadets look for a third successive Class 6 state championship.

"Three in a row would be great," McClellan said. "Not too many people can say that."

McClellan, a four-star recruit, is an explosive offensive weapon who is nearly impossible to hold down. He has hauled in 104 passes for 2,119 yards and 22 touchdowns over the previous three seasons.

The two-time Post-Dispatch All-Metro first-team selection is the epitome of a big-play receiver. He enters this season averaging 20.4 yards per catch.

The Cadets are 30-4 during his tenure.

"He just keeps making plays," CBC senior offensive lineman Bryce Parson said. "That's just him. It's what he does."

McClellan rushed for 330 yards on 29 carries last season, an average of 11.4 yards per scamper. He also picked off four passes on defense.

As a sophomore, McClellan made his presence felt early by catching 11 passes for 284 yards in a 48-21 win over Edwardsville. He hauled in scoring tosses of 95 and 49 yards in that contest.

McClellan sports an outgoing personality and acts mature beyond his years, according to CBC coach Scott Pingel.

"Emotionally, he's always known what his goals were and he didn't really get into trouble with all the nonsense that a teenager would get in to," Pingel said. "He's focused on what he's wanted. After his sophomore year, he just kind of took off and has never really stopped."

McClellan had five games with more than 100 yards in receptions last season including an 11-catch, 103-yard effort in a 44-17 win over Edwardsville on Oct 21.

The Weldon Spring resident comes from a football family. His older brother Matt played at Missouri State University and Francis Howell High and now is competing for the Tokyo Creators of the XLeague in Japan. Younger brother Nicholas is a sophomore at CBC.

Jeremiah said he learned a lot from Matt, who showed him the ropes while growing up.

"He pushed me, made me better," Jeremiah said.

Added Stacy, "They're still really competitive even now."

McClellan heads into this season brimming with confidence. He realizes other teams see CBC as their biggest game of the year.

Plus, winning three state titles in a row is a rare feat. Webb City was the last school to do so in Missouri, capturing five in a row from 2010-2014.

"I think we're all ready for the challenge," McClellan said. "Challenges just make us better."

Top high school football players: The Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown 2023-24