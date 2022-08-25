No. 2: Healthy Love eager to help CBC on both sides of the ball

If Jeremiyah Love could share his scholarship offers with his teammates he would.

He certainly has enough to go around.

A senior running back and cornerback for the CBC football team, Love is one of the top-rated recruits in the state and among the most coveted in the nation. He’s No. 2 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects.

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound Love could crank out a top-25 of just his offers and still have a handful left over. Among the heavy hitters chasing him are Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Princeton, Purdue, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Love, 17, can go anywhere his heart desires be it the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten or even the Ivy League as he carries a 4.2 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. His future is firmly in his hands and it’s no easy choice.

“It’s good to have a lot of offers, but you can only go to one school at the end of the day,” Love said. “It’s so many schools to pick from and they’re all good schools and it’s hard to pick from all those schools.”

Making his choice even tougher is all the schools want him so bad they’re willing to take him at any position he desires. Most recruits don’t get that opportunity. It’s reserved for a rare few.

“Everybody wants me as anything I want,” Love said. “They just want me on the team. Once I get there I can pick what I want.”

What Love wants is to finish his high school career with a flourish on both sides of the ball. Last season he was strictly on offense as he rushed for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. He averaged more than 10 yards per carry and never had more than 15 carries in a game at any point as a junior. Part of that is because the Cadets have a strong running back corps with senior running backs Dylan Van and Ralph Dixon. The other part is Love entered last season nursing a hamstring injury suffered during the summer not long after he won the Class 5 100-meter dash state championship as a sophomore. He was unable to defend his title this spring due to injury.

This summer Love got healthy and said his aches and pains are a thing of the past.

“I’m 100 percent right now, I feel fine,” Love said. “That’s a great feeling. I can play football. Last summer I was mad I couldn’t play.”

This fall Love will have the opportunity to play until he exhausts himself. CBC lost some experienced pieces in the defensive backfield and Love is champing at the bit to show that he can dominate on defense, too.

“We’re going to play him at multiple spots,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “He’s a guy that wants to play a lot and do a lot and we’re going to utilize his skills.”

Among those skills is the physicality Love brings to the field. He’s fast enough to blow by tacklers and has the footwork to cut back and leave them grasping at air. But he’s not shy about lowering his shoulder when necessary. Frankly he’s looking forward to showcasing what he feels is an underrated part of his arsenal.

“I like hitting people,” Love said with a grin. “For the most part I give the hits out (on offense), people don’t hit me.”

After helping CBC go 13-1 and winning the Class 6 state title last season, Love has even bigger plans for his senior season. It’s something he’s been thinking about since he was a freshman.

“We want to go back to back, that’s one of our goals,” Love said. “We want to deepen our relationships here at CBC. These relationships are going to last probably the rest of our lives. I get to ride this last one out with them, it’s a great feeling. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

As to what the next level looks like, Love is still hashing out where he’ll take his considerable talents. He doesn’t have a firm commitment date set. He might share his choice before the season. It might be a few weeks into the season. Whatever he decides it will be well thought out and calculated.