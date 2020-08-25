No. 2: Lovett leaves his options open, ready for spring season with East St. Louis

With all the uncertainty surrounding the Illinois High School Association moving football to a spring season, there is one thing you can bank on.
Dominic Lovett is going to torch the turf at a stadium near you.
A senior wide receiver for the East St. Louis football team, Lovett is undecided about what university will land his immense talents. His plans for the spring, however, remain rock solid.
“I want to show up and show out,” Lovett said.
That’s what Lovett does best.
The No. 2 prospect in the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top seniors, Lovett had an eye-popping junior season as he caught 73 passes for 1,541 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He averaged just more than 21 yards per catch and if he had his way, that number would have been even bigger.
“When I get the ball in my hands, to me it’s an automatic touchdown,” Lovett said. “That’s what I’m thinking.”
That confidence comes with the skills and work ethic to back it up. Natural ability doesn’t hurt either when you’re 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. If you want to tackle him you better keep him in front of you. Chasing Lovett down from behind is fool’s errand.
“I’ve always been fast and able to out run my competition,” Lovett said. “I’ve always had that confidence no one can catch me.”
Lovett gave a glimpse into what he could do as a sophomore when he attended Belleville West. That season he caught 45 passes for 1,049 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. The other Maroons combined for 30.
Lovett, 17, transferred to East Side after his sophomore year at West. Shortly thereafter, the recruiting process started heating up. Lovett went from having zero offers as a freshman and sophomore to being inundated with opportunities from some of the most prominent football programs in the nation.
That list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Louisville, Missouri, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue and West Virginia.
Illinois was the first school to offer Lovett. Every time he picked up another, he had to take a moment and pinch himself to make sure it was real.
“It’s actually mind blowing. When I was little, I hoped and prayed I could play at these universities,” Lovett said. “I’ve got everything I’ve prayed and worked for.”
Well, almost everything. Nailing down which school will land his talents has proven tricky during the coronavirus pandemic. Lovett has not been able to get on campuses for visits with the football programs as the NCAA has continued to extend its dead period for recruiting. Coaches can’t do in-home visits and recruits can’t take official visits. COVID-19 has added another degree of difficulty to Lovett’s already tough call.
“I can’t get on campus to see what the atmosphere is like or to see if they’re really about what they’re saying they’re about,” Lovett said.
Lovett has found the pandemic to be an enlightening experience in the business of recruiting. Some schools have remained in constant contact and are eagerly awaiting his decision. Others have tried to nudge him into giving a verbal commitment before he’s ready. All of it gets taken into consideration as he and his family map out his future endeavors.
“It’s eye opening because it shows you how fast a school will change up on you,” Lovett said. “Some schools say you’re not committed or you’re not moving at their pace. It’s totally fine. It shows who’s really in your corner.”
