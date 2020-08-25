No. 2: Lovett leaves his options open, ready for spring season with East St. Louis

That confidence comes with the skills and work ethic to back it up. Natural ability doesn’t hurt either when you’re 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. If you want to tackle him you better keep him in front of you. Chasing Lovett down from behind is fool’s errand.

“I’ve always been fast and able to out run my competition,” Lovett said. “I’ve always had that confidence no one can catch me.”

Lovett gave a glimpse into what he could do as a sophomore when he attended Belleville West. That season he caught 45 passes for 1,049 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. The other Maroons combined for 30.

Lovett, 17, transferred to East Side after his sophomore year at West. Shortly thereafter, the recruiting process started heating up. Lovett went from having zero offers as a freshman and sophomore to being inundated with opportunities from some of the most prominent football programs in the nation.

That list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Louisville, Missouri, Mississippi State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue and West Virginia.

Illinois was the first school to offer Lovett. Every time he picked up another, he had to take a moment and pinch himself to make sure it was real.