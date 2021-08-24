No. 2: St. Mary's star Coleman made splash with his first catch, hasn't looked back since

The recruiting process can be incredibly stressful for many student-athletes. It gets to become a grind. Coleman said it’s what he’s always wanted and has embraced all that comes with it.

“It’s a blessing to know your hard work paid off in the end,” Coleman said. “As a kid I always dreamed of going big and looked up to the all the people that made it big like Kam Babb.”

An elite national prospect at wide receiver as a senior at CBC, Babb was recently named a captain for the Ohio State football team. By modeling himself after Babb, Coleman felt he had the opportunity to replicate his success.

“That stuff always amazed me seeing him getting offers,” Coleman said. “Being close with him and seeing him accomplish his goals, I always knew if I competed with him and worked out with him I could do the same thing.”

Like Babb, Coleman doesn’t just make his impact on offense. He’s a nightmare to cover as a kick and punt returner if anyone actually kicks him the ball. Coleman also is an accomplished defender as he’s made 85 tackles and 14 interceptions.

While he has no interest in taking his immense talents into the defensive secondary at college, he’ll do whatever is necessary to achieve his ultimate goal in high school.