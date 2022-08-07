No. 20: CBC's Mayo made his varsity debut on ESPN, has played it cool ever since

Dakotah Mayo played it cool as his heart did its best to break through his chest.

A sophomore at the time, Mayo was on the phone with a University of Kansas football coach when he was offered his first college scholarship. It wasn’t easy keeping his composure in that moment.

“That moment was crazy,” Mayo said. “My heart was beating hard, but I played it cool.”

Now a senior at CBC, Mayo, 17, has a knack for remaining poised in pressure-packed situations. He’s a receiver by trade for the Cadets’ football team but made his varsity bones as kick returner, a job he’s held down since he was a freshman.

In fact his varsity debut was broadcast on ESPN when CBC hosted Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet in September of 2019. He had one return for 32 yards and an incredible story to tell the rest of his life.

“I was very nervous before the game. Let me say that,” Mayo said.

The No. 20 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Mayo doesn’t get nervous about much of anything on the field anymore. Especially when it comes to returning kicks.

“I wish there was recruiting for return guys, he’s that good,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “He understands how to set up blocks. He’s got what I call this twitchy gear. He can kind of set you up and then bam he’s gone.”

Last season Mayo averaged nearly 24 yards on his 13 kickoff returns. Playing the type of schedule the Cadets routinely put together there generally aren’t that many chances to return kicks as most teams have a strong leg cranking the ball in the end zone. But when they don’t, Mayo can make a difference — even with the defense screaming down the field at full speed.

“You really have to get the hang of it,” Mayo said. “I think it came naturally. I’m very comfortable back there.”

At 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds Mayo doesn’t have the outrageous size that make Power 5 college programs salivate. Instead his toolbox is crammed with skills and abilities which don’t show up with a ruler or a scale.

First and foremost, he’s willing to swallow his own ego for the team to be successful, which worked out well last season as the Cadets won the Class 6 state title for their third championship in the last five seasons. Mayo caught two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

“Everybody wants their catches, everybody wants their touches, Dakotah is one of those cats that if he was somewhere else he’d probably be the dude,” Pingel said. “Here he’s one of the dudes and I think he relishes that role and seeing his teammates succeed. It’s very rewarding for him.”

That’s not to say Mayo wouldn’t love to have more receptions, more yards and more touchdowns in his career. Last fall he caught 37 passes for 442 yards and scored three times. During his sophomore season, which didn’t start until October because of St. Louis County’s COVID-19 restrictions, he had 16 receptions for 179 yards. It hasn’t always been easy putting the team first but that’s what he’s done.

“It was tough knowing you want to get the ball more,” Mayo said. “But you have to be a great teammate and when you get your chance, when the ball is coming your way, you have to make plays. My goal was to be a great teammate and do whatever I could do for the team.”

Wide receivers can get slapped with the “diva” label because they’re not required to take as many hits as other positions. But Mayo has no problems putting hands on his opponent and driving him all the way to Kingdom Come.

“The thing people really don’t understand is how physical that cat is,” Pingel said. “He’s one of the most physical receivers I’ve ever coached. He loves blocking, he loves doing all the dirty little work.”

On top of all of it, he’s an outstanding receiver. The one-time NCAA record holder for receptions, Pingel knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at the position and Mayo routinely wows him.

“He high-points the ball very well. He’s very good with contested catches. His route running is spectacular,” Pingel said. “The other thing people don’t know is how dang smart he is. He’s super football savvy. He knows where he’s supposed to be, how his route is supposed to get open and how it compliments others. He understands the game. He can be a quarterback on the field. He does a good job teaching the young guys what’s going on when he opens his mouth.”

If there’s one place CBC’s coaching staff is eager to see Mayo develop it’s as a vocal leader. He’s been good about showing the underclassmen the way by example, now it’s time to put it into words.

“This is not a comfortable thing for him. It’s something we’re trying to help him grow into,” Pingel said. “We’re going to lean on him to pass on his knowledge. Someone told him and helped him along the way and now it’s his turn. I think he’s going to embrace that.”

Mayo’s recruiting process started early when Kansas had his heart beating as a sophomore. Since then he’s also received offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Miami-Ohio, Navy and Toledo.

The college coaches like him as both a kick returner and at wide receiver. The plan is for Mayo to diversify his skill set even more this season as he’s penciled in to be the Cadets’ primary punt returner. It’s not something he’s done much before, but it shouldn’t take long for him to figure it out and excel.

It’s what Mayo has done his entire career.