No. 20: Fully recharged, Lindbergh's Kopp ready to showcase versatility

“It’s been very different,” Kopp said. “It’s a lot of FaceTime and Zoom calls with coaches. It’s not what I expected it to be.”

One of the main aspects of Kopp’s plan for finding his collegiate home revolves around the relationships he builds with coaches and whether he feels that relationship can grow stronger in person. He’ll also take into account how often the schools reach out to him and how interested they are in him joining their program.

He had hoped to whittle down his choice before his senior season began but that has been thrown off kilter by the coronavirus.

Kopp, like so many others, is just hoping to have a senior season. He would get to play with his friends and showcase how much he’s learned and grown since he showed up on the varsity as a sophomore.

For Norman, having Kopp out there is not only good for the Flyers on Friday night but it’s good for the program. Kopp’s dedication in the classroom and the weight room are a tangible example of what someone can achieve when they do the work.

“When your best football player does these things it makes it easier as a coach to talk about them,” Norman said.

The Flyers will miss Kopp when he’s playing on Saturday and taking his ice baths on Sunday.

