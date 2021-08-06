No. 20: Griffin provides juice for explosive Chaminade offense

As a young child, Elijah Griffin often visited the home of future Chaminade football teammate Gary Barbour.
Immediately upon entry, Griffin would make a request.
“I wouldn’t even say ‘Hi,’ I would just ask for something to drink,” Griffin said. “When I kept drinking all of their drinks, his dad started calling me ‘Juice.’ ”
The name stuck like Hi-C spilled on a countertop.
Elijah “Juice” Griffin has been providing sweet refreshment for the Chaminade offense since his breakout sophomore season. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver has earned scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Buffalo, Culver-Stockton, Kansas and Kentucky and is No. 20 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown for senior college football prospects.
Griffin made the Chaminade varsity football roster as a freshman, but weighing only 145 pounds he had to wait his turn.
“I knew I wasn’t likely to play yet, so I tried to be a role player, help in practice wherever I was needed and earn a role in the future,” Griffin said.
That future came quickly.
Between his freshman and sophomore seasons, Griffin grew two inches and bulked up 25 pounds. Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey knew exactly the position where “Juice” could leave a lasting impression.
“We triggered him to wide receiver right away,” Torrey said. “We felt that his long leverage and athleticism could really help us in space,”
Chemistry immediately developed between Griffin and current University of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.
Griffin hauled in a 51-yard touchdown reception in Chaminade’s opening game victory over Belleville East in 2019 and added seven touchdown receptions in his next eight games, including game-breaking scoring grabs of 62, 68 and 69 yards.
“It starts with the connection with the quarterback,” Griffin said. “I was a younger guy, but (Cook) talked with me every day and we would practice for hours working on deep balls.”
But Griffin is not simply a home run threat. As part of his 750-yard sophomore season, he compiled an eight-catch, 135-yard outing against CBC and a seven-reception, 121-yard performance against SLUH.
“I feel like I can run any route, so I just look to do what is necessary during the game, whether it’s one catch for 70 yards or 10 catches for almost 200 yards,” Griffin said.
In a junior season reduced to six games by the coronavirus pandemic, Griffin continued to do what was necessary.
In a run-heavy attack led by dual-threat quarterback Cam Epps and current South Dakota State running back Amar Johnson, Griffin became a superb blocker from his wide receiver position and helped the Red Devils average a robust 7.1 yards per carry.
“I felt like an honorary lineman, being the lead blocker at times,” Griffin said. “Some of the big running plays we had were towards my side, so I took pride in my blocking last year.”
Torrey was impressed by Griffin’s adaptability and selflessness.
“He brought the physicality necessary for us to run the ball effectively and he accepted that role,” Torrey said.
Despite fewer opportunities as a junior, Griffin showed he still could make big plays in the passing game. He scored on a 51-yard strike from Epps in a season-opening win against Vianney and latched onto a 45-yard touchdown strike in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal victory against Ladue, part of a seven-reception, 103-yard performance.
A knee injury suffered during the playoffs slowed Griffin and his preparation for this season, but he currently ranks second on the team in fastest explosion time off the line of scrimmage and should be in top form Aug. 27 when Chaminade opens its season at Jefferson City.
“To be as quick as I am breaking out of cuts and with a top speed faster than most defensive backs, it is definitely a strong suit that I have, especially at my height.” Griffin said.
That height and athleticism has Torrey thinking of ways to utilize Griffin from everywhere on the field, including on the goal line.
“This summer in 7 on 7s we’ve isolated him one on one with trips on the other side, put it up and let him go get it, and it has looked pretty good,” Torrey said.
Griffin is setting his sights on another highly productive season and hopes to challenge the Chaminade single season record of 817 receiving yards set by Loren Fortune Jr. in 2019.
Those expectations may seem lofty, but when assessing the talent of Griffin, it appears safe to drink the Kool-Aid.
Just be sure to save some for him.