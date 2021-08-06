No. 20: Griffin provides juice for explosive Chaminade offense

“I felt like an honorary lineman, being the lead blocker at times,” Griffin said. “Some of the big running plays we had were towards my side, so I took pride in my blocking last year.”

Torrey was impressed by Griffin’s adaptability and selflessness.

“He brought the physicality necessary for us to run the ball effectively and he accepted that role,” Torrey said.

Despite fewer opportunities as a junior, Griffin showed he still could make big plays in the passing game. He scored on a 51-yard strike from Epps in a season-opening win against Vianney and latched onto a 45-yard touchdown strike in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal victory against Ladue, part of a seven-reception, 103-yard performance.

A knee injury suffered during the playoffs slowed Griffin and his preparation for this season, but he currently ranks second on the team in fastest explosion time off the line of scrimmage and should be in top form Aug. 27 when Chaminade opens its season at Jefferson City.

“To be as quick as I am breaking out of cuts and with a top speed faster than most defensive backs, it is definitely a strong suit that I have, especially at my height.” Griffin said.