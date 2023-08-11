EAST ST. LOUIS — Jaion Jackson had it all planned out.

Heading into his freshman year at East St. Louis High, Jackson carried a reputation as an ultra-fast, big-game wide receiver.

He turned heads for three years by making acrobatic catches as a middle school player with the Centreville Tigers and East St. Louis Junior Flyers.

So, he naturally felt like he would join the ranks of other East St. Louis legendary wideouts like Luther Burden, Dominic Lovett and Jeff Thomas.

But before Jackson ever took the field, his dreams were temporarily halted by veteran coach Darren Sunkett.

"He took me to the side and said we're going to make you a DB (defensive back)," Jackson said. "I was surprised."

Stunned, but not overwhelmed.

"At first, I didn't like the idea," Jackson said. "I just told myself, 'Coach knows best.' "

Sunkett, as usual, was spot on.

Jackson, the No. 21 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, has developed into one of the top defensive backs in the state and has accepted a scholarship to play at Central Michigan University, an NCAA Division I school in the Mid-American Conference.

Ohio University of the same league also offered Jackson a scholarship.

The one-time pass-catcher spent last season breaking up passes and terrorizing offenses on the other side of the ball.

"I like it now," Jackson said. "It took a while. I learned it's better to do the hitting than being hit."

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Jackson uses his speed and instincts to shut down the opposition. He can hit like a truck and possesses an uncanny knack for sniffing out a play.

"He's a pit bull," East St. Louis assistant defensive coordinator Delray Turner said. "A good ball-hawk."

Jackson is beginning just his second season as a starter in the Flyers' defensive backfield.

He spent his freshman and sophomore campaigns patiently waiting his turn. His only action the first two years came on the kickoff team, where his speed enabled him to excel.

"I made a few tackles, but it was fun just being out there," Jackson said.

Jackson broke into the starting lineup last season and proved to be worth the wait. He racked up 88 tackles, fourth on the team. Jackson also picked off four passes, second on the squad.

He and fellow secondary standout LeonTre Bradford formed the best one-two duo in the state. The Flyers recorded six shutouts and allowed just 123 points in 14 games on the way to winning the Class 6A state championship.

Sunkett saw Jackson kick his game into another gear over the course of last season. And now, Jackson has added some muscle to a once slight frame.

"He's exactly what you're looking for," Sunkett said. "Somebody you can play man (defense) with, somebody you can play zone with, someone that can (stop) the run when you need him to do that."

Jackson is still growing into the position, having played just one full season in the secondary.

His high ceiling and ability to grow drew the attention of college coaches.

"I know I can get better," Jackson said.

Still, the quiet, unassuming Jackson can't shed his dreams of hauling in long passes and scoring touchdowns. After practice last month, he joined the wide receivers for a few post-workout drills on a 95-degree morning.

"I think everyone knows they can count on me (to play wide receiver) if they need to," Jackson said. "I'll be ready if they call."

