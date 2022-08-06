No. 21: Henderson left basketball behind to dominate on offensive line for East St. Louis

On the first day of preseason football camp at East St. Louis High, there’s no shortage of freshmen with college football on their mind.

Brandon Henderson wasn’t one of them.

“I used to play basketball,” Henderson said. “I didn’t start playing (football) until my freshman year.”

Even then he wasn’t sure he wanted to play at all. Football was an acquired taste for Henderson, one he wasn’t all that fond of early on. Henderson was so uncomfortable he tried to give it up more than once only to be reeled back in by East St. Louis coach Darren Sunkett, who talked to Henderson about the potential he possessed and the opportunities he would have if he stuck with it.

Three years later, the Flyers’ coach was right.

The No. 21 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Henderson gave a verbal commitment July 1 to Iowa State. He picked the Cyclones from a list of suitors including Illinois, Miami-Ohio, Murray State, Nebraska, Northwestern State, Toledo and Tulsa.

“The recruiting process was hard for me at first. I had to figure it out,” Henderson said. “My parents helped me, my coaches helped me out. I finally figured it out when it felt right.”

Henderson’s football experience may be limited, but his upside is sky high. Now 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, he’s the starting left tackle on East Side’s overloaded offensive line. It’s a premier position that’s absolutely critical for the team’s success and Henderson won it the old-fashioned way.

He earned it.

"Brandon was a fast learner. He’s very athletic," Sunkett said. "What we have to do now is bring the aggressive side out of him. That takes time."

Henderson, 17, started out on the line playing guard. At one point early on the coaches gave him a chance at center. Only his inexperience got the better of him.

“At first I wasn’t confident enough, the snaps weren’t that good,” Henderson said. “The snaps got better. Now I feel like I’m more confident.”

In a pinch Henderson could jump in at guard or center now if his team needed him. That’s how much he’s grown on the field.

Henderson always had size on his side. He’s been bigger than most folks his age for as long as he can remember.

“I couldn’t believe I was this tall,” he said with a laugh.

It’s why he thought basketball might be his future sport of choice. Even after he gave up hoops for football he found there were some skills that crossed over. Henderson was raw but moved well for his size. All the time he spent playing under the basket in the post as a kid helped him keep defensive linemen at bay.

"Playing the game of basketball helped him athletically footwork-wise," Sunkett said. "Week to week, day to day, he just kept putting in time. We watched him get better. He just got a lot stronger during the offseason."

Henderson is one of three seniors on the Flyers offensive line who are slated to play NCAA Division I football. Left guard Paris Patterson has verbally committed to Arkansas. Right tackle Miles McVay has accumulated nearly 40 offers and will announce which school has landed his commitment Aug. 11.

All three of them could anchor a high school offensive line on their own. Put them together and you have an impenetrable wall that’s going to give the Flyers’ skill players an abundance of time and space to operate.

“Everybody knows how big our O-line is. Everybody wants to compete with us,” Henderson said. “We have to go out and dominate and do our job for the team.”

Henderson and East Side’s primary focus this season is to finish the job. After riding roughshod over its in-state competition on its way to the Class 6A championship game, East St. Louis was upended by Cary-Grove, 37-36. It’s a painful memory but one Henderson believes has made the Flyers better.