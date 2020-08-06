No. 21: Marshall's plan helps him excel academically, athletically at CBC

“I was glad to be in that position,” Marshall said. “It was an eye-opening experience. It made me a better person and a better player because of it.”

As a sophomore on a team that had a multitude of experienced leaders, Marshall laid back, listened and watched as the upperclassmen went to work. When they graduated it was then on Marshall to step into more of a leadership role as one of a just a handful of returning regulars.

The transition from follower to leader was not an easy one, but Marshall understood it was necessary.

“There were some long days,” Marshall said. “The leadership before me allowed me to be where I am.”

Last season Marshall stepped up his production on the field with 45 tackles and two interceptions. He was also more involved in the defensive play calling. He’s the eyes and ears of the coaching staff on the field as they try to decipher what the opposing offense is doing. His attention to small details, like whether a receiver lines up inside or outside, are crucial for the choices he has to make in a matter of seconds.

“I take (attention to details) to the field with film study,” Marshall said.

Added CBC coach Scott Pingel, “This dude is one of the smartest cats I’ve been around.”