No. 21: Move to left tackle was the right move for Chaminade's Lansing

Chaminade senior Jimmy Lansing had dreams of lining up at the tight end position, sprinting down the middle of the field and hauling in long, game-winning touchdown passes.
But needing someone to protect the blind side of current University of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, Chaminade coach Antoine Torrey approached then-sophomore Lansing and spoke two words that forever changed his trajectory.
“Left tackle,” Lansing recalled. “And all my tight end dreams went down the toilet.”
Since that day, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound bruiser has been unclogging paths for breakaway runs and paving the way for 1-yard plunges while completely embracing his role as a pillar on the Chaminade offensive line.
He wears a shirt that reads ‘Lineman: Because Quarterbacks Need Heroes Too’, and his superpower is the ability to keep their uniforms squeaky clean.
One of the top run blockers and pass protectors in the area, Chaminade left tackle Jimmy Lansing is No. 21 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown.
Lansing, who carries a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom, verbally committed to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on July 29, choosing the Salukis over offers from Culver-Stockton, Kent State and Ivy League schools Brown, Columbia, Cornell and Dartmouth.
“The whole environment (at SIU) felt like a family. On my birthday, the entire staff texted me,” Lansing said. “Current players reached out to me during the process and asked if I had any questions. It just felt like the right fit.”
Torrey searched for the right fit in 2019 when he needed to fill a pair of vacant starting spots on the offensive line.
Lansing and fellow sophomore Jake Ortiz joined three returning seniors up front and anchored an offensive unit that averaged 198.5 rushing yards, 267 passing yards and 37.2 points per game for the Class 5 District 3 champion Red Devils.
“The age difference didn’t matter, we all clicked,” Lansing said. “I think how tight we were as a unit allowed us to do so well.”
The graduation of Cook brought about a change in offensive philosophy for Chaminade during a 2020 season limited to six games by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Red Devils ran the ball twice as many times as they threw it, but despite a more predictable game script, Chaminade ball carriers churned out 7.1 yards per carry and the Red Devils repeated as district champs.
“We looked at it like we don’t care if they know we’re going to run the ball, we’re still going to shove it down their throats, be nasty and get it done.” Lansing said.
For Torrey, that mindset has allowed Lansing to become an elite run blocker.
“He really brings the nasty and the physicality necessary to run the ball effectively,” Torrey said.
As dominant as he is in the run game, Lansing may be even better as a pass protector. His ability to extend his massive mitts eliminates any momentum a pass rusher may generate and eliminates any hopes of recording a sack.
“I don’t think anybody I go up against has longer arms than me, so with my length, I’ll stop a guy before he gets to my quarterback,” Lansing said.
Lansing has set a personal goal to not yield a sack this season and asked Chaminade strength coach John Schaaf to test his limits this summer.
“I’ve always been a skinnier guy in high school, so I wanted to get stronger and show that I can be a big, physical guy,” Lansing said. “I want to earn it in the weight room and show it on the field.”
The results have been impressive.
During two offensive lineman team challenges against other schools this summer, Lansing, Ortiz and senior Alex Todt helped lead Chaminade to wins in both as the Red Devils excelled in agility drills, bench press reps, sled pushes and tug of war.
Lansing also recorded a personal-best front squat of 310 pounds.
“College coaches wanted to see Jimmy improve his strength,” Torrey said. “He put on 16 pounds in body weight and increased his strength gains in every test administered this summer.”
The tests on the field start Aug. 27 at Jefferson City, and Lansing is ready to show off the gains he has made. Long gone are the days that he wished he could streak down the seam from his tight end position for a heroic, game-winning touchdown grab.
Soon after hearing the words “left tackle” as a sophomore, he realized that the same degree of heroism is possible just a few steps to his right.
“I embraced it and I've loved it ever since,” Lansing said.