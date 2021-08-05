No. 21: Move to left tackle was the right move for Chaminade's Lansing

“The whole environment (at SIU) felt like a family. On my birthday, the entire staff texted me,” Lansing said. “Current players reached out to me during the process and asked if I had any questions. It just felt like the right fit.”

Torrey searched for the right fit in 2019 when he needed to fill a pair of vacant starting spots on the offensive line.

Lansing and fellow sophomore Jake Ortiz joined three returning seniors up front and anchored an offensive unit that averaged 198.5 rushing yards, 267 passing yards and 37.2 points per game for the Class 5 District 3 champion Red Devils.

“The age difference didn’t matter, we all clicked,” Lansing said. “I think how tight we were as a unit allowed us to do so well.”

The graduation of Cook brought about a change in offensive philosophy for Chaminade during a 2020 season limited to six games by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Devils ran the ball twice as many times as they threw it, but despite a more predictable game script, Chaminade ball carriers churned out 7.1 yards per carry and the Red Devils repeated as district champs.