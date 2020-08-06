No. 22: Butts under center for McCluer North but expects to be catching passes in college

Angelo Butts is a quarterback in name only.
The McCluer North senior never has been enamored with the position.
“I can’t throw to save my life,” Butts admits.
Still, the 5-foot-11-inch, 167-pound sparkplug spent last fall under center for the Stars — basically out of necessity.
The most athletic player on the roster, he took on the responsibility to help out McCluer North.
Butts considers himself a wide receiver by trade. That’s what the coaching staff at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, believes after he gave a verbal commitment to attend the Mid-American Conference school last year.
But for now — if football moves forward in the fall — Butts will be calling the signals under center. He is No. 22 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top senior prospect.
“I don’t mind it,” he said. “But I’d like to show how I can catch the ball and how I’m able to make people miss because that’s what I should be doing in college.”
Butts spent most of last season running the offense out of the Wildcat formation. He would take the snap from the shotgun and improvise from there.
He was not nearly as bad as he said during the few times he was forced to throw the ball. Butts hit on 13 of 33 passes for 246 yards with two touchdown and one interception.
Butts is no Patrick Mahomes.
But he can succeed at any spot on the field, which is what drew the attention of NCAA schools across the Midwest.
“I think that I was calm when I was at quarterback, at least in practice. That’s what showed my coaches I could do the job,” Butts said.
His breakout performance came in a 58-6 win over Parkway South in Week 3. He hit on six of nine passes for 154 yards, including a 38-yard scoring strike to De’Von Williams that pushed the lead to 36-0.
Butts also rushed for 157 yards on eight carries. His 72-yard scoring gallop was one of the most exciting plays of the blowout.
But catching the football is Butts' strength. As a sophomore, he hauled in eight passes for 125 yards and became the go-to player during the crunch time.
“I’ve always liked going after the ball, running routes,” he said. “I wish I could do it more.”
Butts’ team-first attitude helped the Stars fashion a 7-4 record on the field last season before they were forced to forfeit their wins due to the use of an ineligible player.
A sprinter on the track team as well, Butts has recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.5 seconds.
He took up football in fifth grade before sitting out a few seasons due to a “financial situation.”
Butts returned to the field in eighth grade and has been a serious threat since.
“I just like to get out there, work and keep getting better,” he said.
Butts drew interest from Kent State, Bowling Green, Indiana State and Ball State before choosing Miami.
“They recruited me more as a person than a player,” he said. “They care about my household, school and stuff that didn’t have to do with football.”
Plus, Butts loved the chance to be a full-time wideout.
“I can't wait to show what I can do,” he said.
