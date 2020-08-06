No. 22: Butts under center for McCluer North but expects to be catching passes in college

“I don’t mind it,” he said. “But I’d like to show how I can catch the ball and how I’m able to make people miss because that’s what I should be doing in college.”

Butts spent most of last season running the offense out of the Wildcat formation. He would take the snap from the shotgun and improvise from there.

He was not nearly as bad as he said during the few times he was forced to throw the ball. Butts hit on 13 of 33 passes for 246 yards with two touchdown and one interception.

Butts is no Patrick Mahomes.

But he can succeed at any spot on the field, which is what drew the attention of NCAA schools across the Midwest.

“I think that I was calm when I was at quarterback, at least in practice. That’s what showed my coaches I could do the job,” Butts said.

His breakout performance came in a 58-6 win over Parkway South in Week 3. He hit on six of nine passes for 154 yards, including a 38-yard scoring strike to De’Von Williams that pushed the lead to 36-0.