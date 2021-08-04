No. 22: Coleman crushes the books to be his best for De Smet

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Coleman wanted to have his college plans settled prior to starting his senior season so it wouldn’t be a distraction.

“It’s great having that off my back,” Coleman said. “I wanted to make sure I could focus on school and football.”

Ball State has done well recruiting the area recently as several standouts have taken their talents to the campus in Muncie, Indiana. Not known as a hopping college destination, Ball State’s pitch was music to Coleman’s ears.

“It had what I’m looking for,” Coleman said. “I’m going to a school like that just worried about school and football.”

Coleman, 17, is considering studying either economics or computer science at the moment. Regardless of what major he chooses it will receive his undivided attention. Academics have long been an important part of his life.

“I got this mindset from my parents. They instilled in me a work ethic in the classroom,” Coleman said. “If I wanted to go to the next level I had to take care of school first. My mom told me I’m a student before I’m an athlete.”