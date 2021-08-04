No. 22: Coleman crushes the books to be his best for De Smet

Pull up next to Jordan Coleman at a stop light and you’re likely to be stunned at what’s coming out of his car’s speakers.
There’s a chance it’s Bible verses or maybe an audiobook. It all depends on what his academic workload looks like that week. When Coleman begins his senior year at De Smet this fall, he’ll be carrying a 4.3 cumulative grade point average and he didn’t achieve it by accident.
“It’s all about time management,” Coleman said with a chuckle. “I listen to stuff in the car. You have to get the extra work in with studying and homework.”
The more time he saves on his studies the more time he has for his passion — football.
The No. 22 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Coleman verbally committed to Ball State in late June. He picked the Cardinals from a list of scholarship offers that included Abilene Christian, Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Indiana State, Kansas, Kent State and Navy.
The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Coleman wanted to have his college plans settled prior to starting his senior season so it wouldn’t be a distraction.
“It’s great having that off my back,” Coleman said. “I wanted to make sure I could focus on school and football.”
Ball State has done well recruiting the area recently as several standouts have taken their talents to the campus in Muncie, Indiana. Not known as a hopping college destination, Ball State’s pitch was music to Coleman’s ears.
“It had what I’m looking for,” Coleman said. “I’m going to a school like that just worried about school and football.”
Coleman, 17, is considering studying either economics or computer science at the moment. Regardless of what major he chooses it will receive his undivided attention. Academics have long been an important part of his life.
“I got this mindset from my parents. They instilled in me a work ethic in the classroom,” Coleman said. “If I wanted to go to the next level I had to take care of school first. My mom told me I’m a student before I’m an athlete.”
He’s proven to be an outstanding student and his profile as an athlete should rise this fall. As a junior, Coleman made just 11 tackles as he was part of a loaded defensive backfield that helped the Spartans play for successive Class 6 state titles and earn a runner-up finish last season.
As a senior, he’s become a much bigger presence as De Smet eyes another successful run through the Metro Catholic Conference and the playoffs.
“He’s a gritty player,” first-year De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He has great size, speed and change of direction. (In a cornerback) I’m looking for someone who can run and defend the ball in the deep middle of the field. He checks a lot of those boxes.”
Coleman was designated an “athlete” by the recruiting services that rate and rank players. It simply means he projects to have strong overall abilities and can do multiple things at multiple positions. Ball State recruited Coleman to play as a cornerback with the potential to shift to safety or nickelback.
Given his choice Coleman would love nothing more than remain a cornerback and put his defensive assignment in shackles for four quarters.
“Cornerback is the best position on the football team,” Coleman said with a laugh. “It’s the hardest position to play, you have to do everything backwards.”
It wasn’t a position Coleman played before high school. He was an offensive player mostly as he spent time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. It wasn’t until his freshman year at St. Louis U. High that the coaching staff there thought he’d be a good fit on the defensive side.
The transition was not what Coleman would call easy, but he said it was absolutely worth it.
“It was one of those obstacles that if you want to do it, you find a way to do it,” he said. “It’s all about the extra stuff for me. The extra work at practice. It made me a lot better cornerback over that first year.”
Coleman spent his first two years of high school at SLUH, then transferred to De Smet prior to his junior year. Playing for the Spartans and then-coach Robert Steeples was a dramatic shift.
“In my opinion, Steeples was running an NFL level defense,” Coleman said. “It was a little different. I got through it with the help of my teammates.”
Now Coleman has another new coach in Reed, who was hired after Steeples resigned in April to join the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff. New coaches mean new schemes and new game plans. Coleman is doing what he can to roll with it.
“It’s learning how to go with the change,” he said. “We love Coach Reed, we loved Coach Steeples. It all comes down to whether you want to win or not.”
Coleman desperately wants to win. It’s why he spent so much time in the offseason training. It’s why he spends his weekends powering through his studies instead of hanging out. It’s why he’s bumping Bible verses in his car stereo.
Coleman has heard the chatter that De Smet is no longer a threat. That the Spartans are on the cusp of falling from their lofty perch. He and his teammates are doing what they can to prove that false.
“Everybody is thinking we don’t have anybody and it’s the opposite,” Coleman said. “I can’t wait to get on the field and show everybody.”