No. 22: Cunningham’s path to Division I scholarship began with email to Belleville East coach

BELLEVILLE — Anthony Cunningham vividly remembers the moment.

It was summer 2019, soon after his eighth-grade graduation. His mother, Shirley Emerson, decided to move from East St. Louis to Belleville.

Cunningham, already a 220-pound football prospect, seized the situation, immediately opening a line of communication with Mike Harrison, who had just been hired as the Belleville East High coach.

“My mom wanted to get a better life,” Cunningham said. “I knew I had to contact the football coach. One of my old coaches, Maurice Scott, was friends with Coach Harrison, so he got his email for me and I reached out to Coach Harrison.

“I just let him know what was happening, that we were moving up there. It pained me to move away from East St. Louis because that’s where I had been my whole life. But I let him know I was moving up there and I was coming for business. I was ready to get down to it.”

Harrison’s face lights up when he tells the story. After all, it’s not every day that a high school coach receives an email from an eighth-grader.

“Literally, I had been on campus a month,” Harrison said. “It was a long email. Spilling the beans. Telling me his life story. ‘Coach, I’m in eighth grade. I’m enrolling in school. We’re going to be moving. I’m coming to Belleville East. These are my goals. This is what I want to do. When can I start working out with the team?’ Since then, (the interaction) has been constant.”

Harrison said Cunningham, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, “has become part of the family since that first email.” Cunningham even picks up Harrison’s two young daughters and brings them to practice.

“They love him,” Harrison said.

Cunningham, the No. 22 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, has blossomed in Belleville. He earned a spot on the varsity roster as a freshman and has evolved ever since, using his size and strength to impose his vast supply of will on opposing players. Cunningham covers 40 yards in 4.8 seconds, adding more intrigue to his skill set.

“When the lights turn on and it’s go time, he can just be more physical than anybody else,” Harrison said. “When you add that with the ability to run, it throws kids off-balance. He’s already bigger and stronger than most kids he goes against, and he’s got a little nasty streak to him. He can hunt you down and chase you down from the back side. That makes him a pretty complete package.”

As a junior, Cunningham had 50 tackles, nine for losses, along with three sacks. There is much more in his tank, which explains the offers he received from Minnesota, Iowa State, Southeast Missouri State and Arkansas State.

Cunningham selected Iowa State, verbally committing in March. He openly acknowledges he has room for improvement, and the Cyclones likely will be the beneficiaries of his desire to be a top-flight defensive tackle or end.

“It was a feel thing,” Cunningham said of his decision to attend Iowa State. “I had four offers, and every college coach told me the same thing. They all told me they would be excited to have me, they were excited to offer me and they were going to stay in communication with me. Iowa State is the only one that stuck to their part. I was like, ‘All right. This is where I want to be.’ There was no hesitation. I want to be one of the best D-linemen ever to come out of Iowa State.”

Cunningham said Iowa State defensive line coach Eli Rasheed “is the guy who can put me in that position.” Rasheed in the last six years has coached nine Cyclones players who have a combined 16 all-Big 12 Conference honors.

Cunningham also connected with seventh-year Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, a communicative type of person much like Cunningham.

“Coach Campbell came in and said, ‘Anthony, tell me about yourself. Not about Anthony the football player, but Anthony the person,’ ” Harrison said. “From that moment forward, they built that connection and built that bond.”

Cyclones coaches recognized many of the same qualities observed by Harrison when he received the initial email from Cunningham.

“They liked all those intangible things,” Harrison said. “When you’re picking and choosing the kids to offer scholarships to, you can find another guy that’s 6-4 and 285, 295 (pounds). It’s all those other things, the things that make a guy tick, that separate guys at that level.”

Harrison is undecided on a major at Iowa State, although he is considering communication studies. Cunningham had five As and a B last semester, and has been a low-A, high-B student since arriving at Belleville East.

“Last year was my best semester ever. It was my best school year ever,” Cunningham said. “I was mad at myself because I got a B, but I knew there was more I could have done individually.”

Cunningham, who has five older siblings, including four sisters, said living the first 14 years of his life at Roosevelt Homes in East St. Louis was an unforgettable experience, but not always for the reasons one might believe.

“Everybody sees East St. Louis as this bad place. It wasn’t like that for me,” Cunningham said. “Yes, there were bad things going on, but in my environment, everybody cared about the kids. It wasn’t just you fending for yourself. It was neighbors making sure you were OK.

“Living there created me for football. We went outside and played tackle football with no shoulder pads on. The older guys taught me to be how to be a tough person and to have a tough mentality. (But) it was an environment full of friends and love. It was not as bad as everyone thinks it is.”

Still, Cunningham supported his mom’s plan to move to Belleville. The new beginning was something that inspired him to reach his goals.

“East St. Louis is what made me. It made me tough, it made me ready and it made me this person that I can be today,” Cunningham said. “Now, with that being said, Belleville has crafted me and prepared me for a lot of things in life. Not just Belleville, but Coach Harrison and a lot of other people. They gave me that diversity I needed in my life to be exceptional and move on.”

Cunningham’s mom always is with him; he has a “Shirley” tattoo on his left arm.

“I got this about two years ago. I don’t get tattoos without meaning,” Cunningham said. “I just wanted to remind myself that she’s the one that got me out of the city. She’s the one that pushed me to be better. She’s the one that pushed me to have good grades. I will never forget that.”

Thus far, Cunningham’s favorite football moment at Belleville East came as a freshman when Harrison called his number for a 1-yard dive into the end zone in the fourth quarter of a 27-6 victory at Belleville West.

“He says it was 5 or 7 yards, but it was 1 yard,” Harrison said. “When you get a kid that size who can run a little bit, high school players can’t stop him.”

Cunningham remembers the game as if it was an hour ago.

“I was begging Coach to get me in at running back,” Cunningham said. “What people don’t know is I almost fumbled on that play, which is the crazy part. I didn’t get the handoff right. But I lowered my shoulder, ran in there and got across the goal line. That’s one of the highlights of my career.”

Cunningham is hungry for more. A bone bruise on his knee will slow him in the preseason, but he’s optimistic about the Lancers reaching the playoffs. Belleville East was 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Southwestern Conference last year.

“The goal is to maintain my health, make the playoffs and bring the team together,” Cunningham said. “If we bring the team together, we can be unstoppable. We have the pieces to be a playoff team. But it’s not just going to be me. It’s got to be all of us. We’ve got to get ready to go, man.”

Harrison knows Cunningham will be ready.

“Anthony is one you don’t have to worry about,” Harrison said. “He’s as important as one person can be on a football team.”

Making the playoffs, Harrison said, “would be awesome.”