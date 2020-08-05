No. 23: Confidence is never in short supply for Kirkwood's Lee

“I hope we kick the ball off (to start the game) so I can play defense,” Lee said.

It was love at first tackle, but there was a learning curve for him as a sophomore. He wasn’t quite as strong or big as he is now. While he’s always had speed, size can neutralize it. Lee learned that lesson early on at outside linebacker when offensive guards would power off the line, lock him up and not let go.

“When they got their hands on you it was kind of a done deal,” Lee said.

All the skills that serve him well on the defensive side carry over on offense. Lee played a little wide receiver for the Pioneers as a sophomore but made huge strides as a junior. Last season he caught 47 passes for 760 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Lee also racked up another 61 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. But it wasn’t your run of the mill fumble recovery.

Run of the mill isn’t really Lee’s forte.