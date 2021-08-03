No. 23: Healthy and hungry, Carson is ready for a grand finale at Lutheran North

“I like running people over,” Carson said with a laugh.

First-year Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner is practically giddy at the possibilities of unleashing a healthy Carson on opponents. Wagner, who was an assistant at Lutheran North prior to stints as the head coach at Ritenour and Sikeston last year, knows the potential that resides in his starting tailback.

“He’s a big, heavy back that punishes defenders all game,” Wagner said. “He has the speed to break away. When there’s an opening, can you hit it and go the distance? He’s a guy who can go the distance.”

Even with his limited exposure and film, a trio of college programs have offered him a scholarship. Last week Carson returned from an unofficial visit to Kansas, which he used to become acquainted with the Jayhawks new coaching staff. SIU Carbondale and Murray State are his other two offers.

Carson said he’s looking for a program that’s going to work with him to become the best version of himself. Also, the offense has to do one thing really well.

“They have to love to run the ball,” he said.