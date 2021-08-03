No. 23: Healthy and hungry, Carson is ready for a grand finale at Lutheran North

Jaylin Carson had plans when he arrived as a freshman at Lutheran North.
After tearing it up on the youth football scene, he was joining “Scholarship High” with every intent of becoming the best running back in the program.
It hasn’t worked out that way.
“God got his own plan,” Carson said.
After never missing a game due to injury, Carson’s freshman and sophomore seasons were derailed by them. Instead of taking the field with the Crusaders as they used their power rushing game and elite defense to plow their way to the 2019 Class 2 state championship, Carson had to sit back and watch from the sideline.
“I had to change my attitude and help my team in other ways aside from football,” Carson said. “Everyone had to stay positive.”
Entering his junior season last fall, Carson was finally healthy but not without some serious work. As he was dealing with variety of ailments that knocked him out as an underclassman, the doctors and physical therapists who treated Carson gave him a variety of exercises to help minimize the potential for future injury.
“My body was growing a lot and things started happening,” Carson said. “When I did physical therapy they helped me with ways to stay in shape. It played a large part. I’m thankful for them.”
Carson was ready, but the world around him was not as the coronavirus pandemic took a huge bite out of his opportunities last fall. Lutheran North didn’t play its first game of the season until Oct. 3 and played six games before it was eliminated in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
The No. 23 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Carson made the best of his situation. He had 56 carries and rushed for 420 yards and seven touchdowns. Ali Wells led North with 90 carries for 665 yards while scoring three touchdowns.
Over the summer, Wells transferred to East St. Louis. Carson is now the featured starting running back for the Crusaders.
“I’m excited for my senior season,” he said. “I’m ready to showcase my talents in versatile ways.”
Standing 6 feet and 195 pounds, Carson is a load coming out of the backfield. He can throw a juke move here and there to lose a defender, but all things being equal, he’d just as soon go through a defender than go around them.
“I like running people over,” Carson said with a laugh.
First-year Lutheran North coach Kyle Wagner is practically giddy at the possibilities of unleashing a healthy Carson on opponents. Wagner, who was an assistant at Lutheran North prior to stints as the head coach at Ritenour and Sikeston last year, knows the potential that resides in his starting tailback.
“He’s a big, heavy back that punishes defenders all game,” Wagner said. “He has the speed to break away. When there’s an opening, can you hit it and go the distance? He’s a guy who can go the distance.”
Even with his limited exposure and film, a trio of college programs have offered him a scholarship. Last week Carson returned from an unofficial visit to Kansas, which he used to become acquainted with the Jayhawks new coaching staff. SIU Carbondale and Murray State are his other two offers.
Carson said he’s looking for a program that’s going to work with him to become the best version of himself. Also, the offense has to do one thing really well.
“They have to love to run the ball,” he said.
More schools are expected to be interested in Carson when the season gets going in August. Every week he’s on the field he’ll finally get to show everyone what he’s capable of when he gets the lion’s share of the opportunities.
And, at the moment, that’s Wagner’s plan.
“He’s what we’ve centered everything around,” Wagner said. “I feel he’s the best back in the area. I think he’s going to have a hell of a year for us.”
Wagner’s arrival as Lutheran North’s coach brought a new offensive scheme. The Crusaders’ recent success was based around its power running game and stout defense. Things are going to look different with Wagner at the helm and Carson is looking forward to seeing what he can do.
“We’re real versatile on offense,” Carson said. “We have different formations and we’re running different plays out of the same formation. We have some stuff in store for the season.”
It’s been a long, hard three years. Carson is ready to finally fulfill the plans he had as a youngster.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I want to leave with a state ring, I want to execute for my teammates. That’s the plan. That’s the goal.”