No. 23: MICDS's Moore is a natural on the field, burgeoning business owner off it

Winston Moore is a natural on the field.

And someday soon Winston’s Naturals could be in your vanity cabinet.

A senior running back and receiver for the MICDS football team, Moore started his own company called Winston’s Naturals, which offers natural body oils as well as hair and beard elixirs to soften and moisturize. Inspired by his own experience growing up, he wanted to create a product with natural ingredients to soothe the skin. Winston’s Naturals was born.

“It helps with eczema. When I was younger I had bad eczema,” Moore said. “Some of the creams the doctors would give me had chemicals in them and usually chemicals going into your body isn’t good. I’m trying to create something that helps with that but it’s natural and doesn’t negatively affect you.”

Moore began laying the groundwork for his company in 2019 but was waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic. He’s recently restarted it and is hoping business takes off in the near future.

“I’m trying to get it back up and running again,” he said.

It’s not like he’s got a lot going on or anything. Moore’s balancing a rigorous academic workload, running a business and preparing for his senior football season all while trying to figure out which college program will land his verbal commitment.

And that is no easy choice.

The No. 23 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, Moore has 20 offers to pick from including Air Force, Army, Brown, Butler, Colgate, Colorado State, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Illinois State, Lindenwood, Navy, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Southeast Missouri State, SIU Carbondale, Western Illinois and Wyoming.

It’s a wealth of options that run the gamut of college football. The military service academies want him. The Ivy League wants him. Large and small, near and far schools want him, too.

With good reason.

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound Moore has been a pure playmaker at MICDS. Last season he carried the ball 84 times for 713 yards and scored eight times. He also caught 30 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s 114 combined rushes and receptions for 1,468 yards which averages out to just under 13 yards per touch.

That doesn’t even count his seven combined kick and punt returns where he racked up 197 yards and scored two more touchdowns. Simply put, if Moore has the ball in his hands good things are going to happen for the Rams.

“The thing I recognized real early is just how fluid his hips are which is something you consistently hear at college and the Division I level, they want to see flexibility,” MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. “You can see it in the stop-start change of direction he does so well.”

And Bouchard said the best is yet to come for Moore. Because the Rams have been so deep at the skill positions the last few years he hasn’t had as many touches as he might have with other programs. This season could be a bit of a coming-out party for Moore.

“I don’t think you’ve seen some of the top-end stuff Winston can do,” Bouchard said. “We get glimpses of it at practice. He’s somebody who’s going to get more touches throughout this season.”

Those touches will continue to come in a variety of ways. With fellow standout running back Steve Hall in the backfield, the Rams have some talented pieces to move around the chessboard to exploit matchups. For Bouchard, who truly relishes drawing up unique offensive plays, having the versatile Moore is a dream.

“It allows us to do some creative things in our offensive game plan,” Bouchard said. “You can lineup Winston at slot, in the backfield, at wideout and be able to move him in motion. Any one of those he’s going to be a great threat. We still have some athletes in different spots (defenses) have to pay attention to. It gives us multiple threats on offense.”

Moore is anticipating getting even more opportunities on the defensive side this season. Because of the team’s depth last year he wasn’t called upon much to help in the defensive secondary. However, Bouchard did lean on Moore’s athleticism when he needed it most early in the season. MICDS was having a terrible time trying to wrangle St. Louis U. High standout Ryan Wingo. It got to the point Bouchard asked Moore to stick with Wingo, one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation in the class of 2024.

“For two or three series he did a good job in man coverage on one of the best athletes in the country,” Bouchard said. “We didn’t have to count on him because we don’t face a Ryan Wingo every week, we could expel is energy primarily on offense and special teams.”

Moore said he has absolutely no preference when it comes to where he gets on the field as long as he’s out there.

“I just love the game,” Moore said.

It’s a love that’s been fostered in his time as a Ram. In his tenure MICDS has reclaimed its place among the area’s top small schools and that is a testament to the players that have come before him. Moore wants to pay it forward to this year’s underclassmen so they can help the seniors achieve their goals and keep the program among the best in the state.

“Coach Bouchard tells us that what you learn in football translates throughout life,” Moore said. “I got to see the leaders from past years and how they did things so I feel like I’m prepared to take on this role. I’m excited to teach some of the younger guys aspects of the game they might not know.”