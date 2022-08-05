No. 24: De Smet's Thomas thought kicking was his future, then he scored a touchdown

Elijah Thomas entered high school with plans of being an elite kicker.

He’ll leave as one of the top safeties in the state.

A 6-foot-2 and 190-pound senior for the De Smet football team, Thomas was strictly a kicker in middle school. After four years as a striker on the soccer pitch, it’s what fit him best.

Or so he thought.

De Smet’s junior varsity coaches saw more potential in him as a freshman and moved him to running back. On his first carry of his first game freshman year, Thomas broke loose and scored a touchdown.

From that point forward he left kicking behind like the defenders that tried to chase him down.

“Kicking, it’s fun,” Thomas said. “But I’d rather play during the game instead of waiting to kick.”

The No. 24 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Thomas has shifted around the field since his freshman year. He got some time at running back and wide receiver before he transitioned over to defensive back. It was on the defensive side he really found his stride and eventually settled in at safety. It’s been a natural fit for Thomas and his skillset.

“He’s so fast, he’s so aggressive and he’s so good that even though he’s a safety he’s going to have a bunch of tackles,” first-year De Smet coach John Merritt said. “He’s physical, he finishes plays, he doesn’t miss very much. He’s got great angles in his pursuit and a great understanding of how to relate to the football.”

Thomas, 17, finished his junior season with 51 tackles, fourth most on the team. He also had three sacks, four tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and an interception. It was his first season of significant varsity action but his third season running with the big boys. He played special teams during the 2019 season when De Smet won the Class 6 state championship and was part of the 2020 team that finished as the state runner up.

Thomas and his fellow seniors have been doing what they can to try and finish their time as Spartans the way it began – with another championship ring.

“The experience was amazing. The locker room after state was amazing. The locker room before state was amazing,” he said. “Everything was just amazing after that season. I loved it. I’m trying to do it again this year.”

Complicating that title pursuit is the turnover that has rocked De Smet’s football program during Thomas’s tenure. Merritt is the third coach in Thomas’s four years. As a freshman and sophomore Robert Steeples was at the helm. Last season it was Carl Reed. Merritt was brought in after Reed resigned during the winter. It’s an atypical high school experience but one that Thomas has rolled with because, the way he sees it, what choice does he have?

“You have to face adversity anywhere you go. There are going to be changes because that’s football,” Thomas said. “You can’t control what’s going on, you’re just a player.”

Merritt is aware of how destabilizing all of the turnover has been and has tried to do what he can in his brief tenure to make this transition as smooth as possible for everyone but especially the seniors.

“I’ve told them I feel a little responsibility in that and trying to give them as much stability as possible in one season,” Merritt said. “I’ve tried to be transparent and up front with guys so they can feel at ease and know who I am and know me. This summer has been great for us. We all know where each other are. We all feel like we’re on the right path. Now will be the test. It’s easy to feel that way in June. We need to keep that rolling into September and October.”

Thomas did say that because the head coach position has turned over three times it’s made an already tough recruiting process feel even tougher. Still, he’s managed to draw a fair amount of attention with scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Lindenwood, New Mexico State, West Virginia and Western Michigan. He said he’ll commit when the time feels right.

If there is any frustration with how the process has gone Thomas hasn’t let it affect how he goes about his business. Merritt praised Thomas for how he’s navigated these choppy waters by keeping his focus on the bigger picture.