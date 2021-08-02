No. 24: Skiljan put his skills on display wherever De Smet needed him

In case of emergency, break out Chris Skiljan.
That plan worked well last fall for the De Smet football team.
After transferring from Westminster following his freshman season and then sitting out the required 365 days that followed, Skiljan anticipated a large role his junior year in De Smet’s defense.
He had no idea just how large.
Skiljan originally was tabbed to do most of his work at outside linebacker. However, when then-senior standout Carter Edwards was unable to play because of appendicitis, Skiljan moved to middle linebacker and the heart of De Smet’s ferocious defense.
“When Carter went down we needed a middle linebacker to step up,” Skiljan said.
The No. 24 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Skiljan stepped up to the tune of a team-high 65 tackles and five sacks.
Not long after Edwards returned to action, the Spartans lost defensive end TJ Woodley. Once again Skiljan made the move. It wasn’t as seamless as his transition to middle linebacker, but he adjusted quickly.
“It was quite a bit different,” Skiljan said. “I learned it in about a week and played the next three games at defensive end.”
The best part was when the quarterback dropped back to pass. It made Skiljan’s job a whole lot easier.
“There’s different responsibilities,” Skiljan said. “(When it’s a pass it’s) the same see ball, hit ball. I got to work on my pass rush moves.”
When he wasn’t blowing up would-be blockers, Skiljan also lined up and became a blocker. He did a stint as a tight end, where he assisted the offensive line in opening up gaps for the Spartans' trio of Division I running backs. Skiljan was one of two tight ends on the line as he joined junior Mac Markway, who recently gave a verbal commitment to the University of Florida. When Markway was lost for the season with a knee injury, Skiljan hoped he’d get the green light to run some routes and maybe catch a pass or two. However he did not catch a single pass in De Smet’s seven-game season.
“When Mac went down they had a wide receiver step in,” Skiljan said. “I told my coach, ‘If you need me to run a route I’m always there.' ”
The hope this season is Skiljan doesn’t have to be a man on the move. He’s a 6-foot-1 and 225-pound problem in the middle of that defense at linebacker.
“He’s a throwback,” new De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “His physicality, his toughness. He has a very high IQ. He knows how to play the game.”
For all of his abilities, college programs have been slow to come around to Skiljan’s talents. He’s received scholarship offers from Georgetown and Kent State. He visited Army’s West Point campus last week.
Recruiting was hardly an easy process before the coronavirus pandemic, but once the NCAA granted extra eligibility to players affected by it and opened up a free, one-time transfer July 1, it changed things dramatically.
“Anybody that was in the class has been affected by COVID,” Reed said. “You have to make the most of the situation you’re in and move forward.”
Skiljan, 18, is among those who have been affected. Even though the Spartans played just seven games last fall he was on the field for an extended period of time in all of them. That did not stop potential college suitors from telling Skiljan they’d like to see more film of him to assist in their evaluation.
It’s not exactly how any recruit dreams it up, but Skiljan is following Reed’s advice.
“It’s definitely pretty stressful,” Skiljan said. “I’m going focus on the season and where I’ll end up is where I was meant to end up.”
It won’t hurt Skiljan’s chances that he now has Reed to lend a hand. Former De Smet coach Robert Steeples left in the spring to take an assistant coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings and was really good at helping his players find places to play at the college level.
But around these parts Reed is regarded as the top guy when it comes to recruiting. He’s been hired as a recruiting analyst by 247sports. He has relationships with hundreds of college coaches and programs around the country. If anyone can help connect Skiljan with the right fit it’s his new head coach.
“He’ll make some program very happy they took him,” Reed said. “He’s a guy who leads by example. He does the right thing every day.”
Skiljan said the returning players were interested in who would take over after Steeples stepped down. Reed was a welcome replacement who has done what he can to earn the trust and respect of the guys in his locker room as quickly as possible.
“We were happy to find out Coach Reed was taking over,” Skiljan said. “Whatever we need, Coach Reed is always there for us. We can talk to him about recruiting or just life.”
Skiljan is hoping his first season with Reed will end with De Smet playing in its third consecutive championship game.
As a sophomore he was on the sideline when the Spartans won the school’s second state championship. As a junior he was on the field when they were beaten by Raymore-Peculiar. It didn’t end the way he wanted, but the setback only made his resolve to return stronger.
“It motivated us to keep pushing,” Skiljan said. “(Recruiting) motivates me, but it’s the same mentality. I’m playing for the team, not just me. We want to play hard, work hard and win a state championship.”