No. 24: Skiljan put his skills on display wherever De Smet needed him

“It’s definitely pretty stressful,” Skiljan said. “I’m going focus on the season and where I’ll end up is where I was meant to end up.”

It won’t hurt Skiljan’s chances that he now has Reed to lend a hand. Former De Smet coach Robert Steeples left in the spring to take an assistant coaching position with the Minnesota Vikings and was really good at helping his players find places to play at the college level.

But around these parts Reed is regarded as the top guy when it comes to recruiting. He’s been hired as a recruiting analyst by 247sports. He has relationships with hundreds of college coaches and programs around the country. If anyone can help connect Skiljan with the right fit it’s his new head coach.

“He’ll make some program very happy they took him,” Reed said. “He’s a guy who leads by example. He does the right thing every day.”

Skiljan said the returning players were interested in who would take over after Steeples stepped down. Reed was a welcome replacement who has done what he can to earn the trust and respect of the guys in his locker room as quickly as possible.