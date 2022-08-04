No. 25: Kirkwood's Brown puts broken arm behind him, eyes healthy senior season

Even as his teammates struggled to keep down their dinner, Deion Brown wanted to get back in the game.

A senior running back for the Kirkwood football team, Brown had just trotted over to the sideline with a fractured left arm. The bone having broken through his skin sent some of his teammates to the trash cans.

Brown was too focused on the game with Hazelwood Central to give the pain much thought.

“I was in straight killer mode. I wasn’t tripping off how bad it was or anything,” Brown said. “I told the trainer ‘Tape it back up, I’m ready to go back in.’ I was so frustrated I couldn’t play. I wasn’t tripping off how ugly it was. Guys were on the sideline throwing up.”

Brown missed three games plus the Pioneers bye week before returning for their Class 6 district first-round game against De Smet. He then got nearly a full month after to heal before helping Kirkwood throttle rival Webster Groves in the annual Turkey Day Game on Thanksgiving.

All told Brown played four games healthy and then parts of three more. In that limited amount of action he was absolutely spectacular as he rushed for 1,081 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns. He averaged nearly 10 yards per carry and cemented himself as one of the area’s top running backs.

The 5-foot-9 and 180-pound Brown is the No. 25 recruit on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects.

Even before he fractured his arm Brown wasn’t completely healthy. He said he dealt with lingering pain from shin splints he picked up while running with the track team the prior spring. When he had to sit down with the broken arm, it was the first time he’d been forced to miss games in his young football career.

“Having another injury, I was like ‘Dang, here we go again,’ ” Brown said. “It was another setback, but I got through it.”

Brown, 17, was miserable every Friday night he was on the sidelines and not in the game. His frustration was only amplified as the Pioneers went through growing pains without him in the backfield. Kirkwood and Hazelwood Central were deadlocked at 21 at halftime of their Week 5 showdown and after Brown was injured early in the third quarter the Hawks outscored the Pioneers 28-7 to win 49-28. The next week Marquette beat Kirkwood 34-14. It was another two weeks before the Pioneers found some offensive rhythm without Brown.

Brown is hopeful that the lessons learned by the underclassmen last season — especially in those tough moments he was sidelined — will pay dividends this season.

“That experience could have been for us to be stronger for this season. One player can’t win the game, it takes a team,” Brown said. “I can play a major role, but at the same time we have to learn how to operate when anybody goes down because you never know what can happen. I’m glad we went through that experience.”

That’s how Brown has approached his last season as a whole. Yes it had its tough moments, but those moments are what helped shape him into who he is today. Adversity is a part of life Brown understands well.

“(The injury) tested my mental (toughness). I went through something, but everything happens for a reason,” Brown said. “I can say that I’m proud I got through that, experienced that and it made me who I am today. I’d never broken a bone before or had a serious injury like that. That was tough, but I got through it.”

While it wasn’t his primary concern, Brown wondered how his injury would affect his college recruiting process. Junior year is when recruits really can show their potential to college coaches. The film the players put together is shared and posted on social media. It’s often the first impression a recruit makes on a college coach.

Brown said his concerns went beyond film because he wasn’t able to work on his body the way he wanted in the offseason as it recovered. It’s only recently he’s felt like he’s back to full strength and building on the foundation he laid last offseason.

“Yeah, I was stressed out about recruiting, but I was even more stressed out about not having my same strength,” Brown said. “I went to camps and I wasn’t at the best of my abilities because I was coming off these injuries. I didn’t have my strength. That’s what my offseason has been, getting back to where I was strength-wise, getting my arm together and exceeding where I used to be.”

Despite not feeling his best Brown did catch the eye of several college programs including Ball State, Colorado, Eastern Kentucky, Missouri State, North Texas, SIU Carbondale and Toledo.

On July 30, Brown announced his verbal commitment to Eastern Michigan. He said what truly stood out about Eagles was their head coach, Chris Creighton, who Brown said was charismatic, genuine and made Brown feel like Eastern Michigan was the only place for him.

“He touched me on a level. He was talking about everything I’ve been through,” Brown said. “I liked how he presented himself, I like everything they have going on. They’re on the come up. I just wanted to join the club and be a part of it.”

Before he gets there Brown has plans to make up for the time he missed last season. He was on a pace to be among the best if not the best running back in Kirkwood’s rich football history. Brown and his offensive line will have to build a bond if they are to achieve their personal and team goals. It’s a work in progress, but Brown has never been shy about working.