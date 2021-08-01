No. 25: Lee is Fort Zumwalt North's next standout on both sides of the ball

Jalen Lee spent a lot of nights on the field but away from the action.
A senior cornerback for the Fort Zumwalt North football team, Lee routinely put the clamps on his defensive assignment. So much so that the ball was rarely thrown his way.
And it’s been like that for a while.
“When he was a sophomore we did not hesitate to put him on the other team’s best receiver,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said.
The 6-foot and 185-pound Lee is the Panthers' next standout in the secondary. Fort Zumwalt North has made a habit of producing strong cornerbacks and safeties during its recent run of dominance in St. Charles County. Whether it’s been Cade Brister, Isaiah Hartrup, Cairo Payne or even last season when Robert Rezex and Chris Futrell made opposing offenses miserable with their stellar play, the Panthers keep an elite group in the defensive backfield.
“It feels really good to be looked at on the same level as those guys,” Lee said. “I’ve been at Fort Zumwalt North all four years and they were the guys I was watching.”
Lee, No. 25 on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, was excellent last season as he racked up 41 tackles. He didn’t have an interception in large part because he had so few opportunities to go up and get the ball.
“If he’s doing his job at corner the ball is not going to get there very often,” Bacon said. “And that has been the case.”
When he takes the field this fall Lee will be a three-year starter despite turning 17 years old in early August. His late summer birthday would have put him on either the younger side of his class or the older side. His family opted to go young.
Youth can be a severe disadvantage on the football field, where the development between a 14-year-old freshman and an 18-year-old senior is significant. Lee knew he was one of the youngest guys at practice as an underclassman, and when he held his own his confidence grew.
“It kind of helped me actually,” Lee said. “It made me feel better about myself.”
Lee has made it work in his favor in large part because he’s embraced the grind in the weight room. Lee never had to be coaxed into pumping iron. He had plans for his high school football career and has been chasing a college opportunity. To make those aspirations a reality it was going to require work — a lot of work.
“Jalen works so hard in there,” Bacon said. “I think the weight room is where he’s gained a lot of credibility with his teammates.”
His hard work has earned him opportunities. He was a starter as an underclassman and recently gave a verbal commitment to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits earned his pledge ahead of Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Indiana State, all of which offered him a scholarship.
Lee made two trips to the Brookings campus. The first was a camp where the coaching staff could evaluate him in person. The second was an unofficial visit where he was able to get a more in-depth look at the facilities. While he was on his visit he received his offer. He committed on the spot.
“They’re a good program,” Lee said. “It was an honor for them to offer me a scholarship.”
Of Lee’s options, it was also the furthest from home — which didn't bother Lee. He was looking for the right fit no matter where he landed, but if the right fit was nearly a nine-hour drive away then that wasn’t going to stop him.
“I’m not scared to leave home,” he said with a chuckle. “The location didn’t play a part. It was what it felt like when I was on campus.”
When he committed, Lee’s recruiting process all but stopped. He’s not looking at other options and is quite content to put the whole thing behind him. He wants to put everything he can into his senior season.
“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t waiting until the end,” Lee said. “I wanted to make a decision before the season so I could focus. I wouldn’t change anything. I’m happy with South Dakota State.”
The Jackrabbits' coaching staff has visions of Lee continuing his stellar play at cornerback. As do the Panthers. However, Lee expects this season will be much different than his previous two.
He’s going to play both ways all season.
Another hallmark of Fort Zumwalt North’s program is that its best players often make an impact on offense and defense. All of those standouts that Lee is following were excellent two-way players. Lee did get a few starts on offense at the end of his junior season, but the plan is for him to be a more prominent piece of the offense.
“Every player practices on both sides of the ball, I trust the coaches to put the right people in the right positions,” Lee said. “This year I’ll be playing both ways.”
Lee is confident he’ll be able to step into his leadership role this season. He's following the same blueprint as so many of Zumwalt North’s talented graduates. It's why the program continues to have the success that has become its calling card the last eight years.
“One of the big things they taught me was to go 100 percent on every play and never quit,” Lee said. “Go hard in everything we do.”