No. 25: Lee is Fort Zumwalt North's next standout on both sides of the ball

“Jalen works so hard in there,” Bacon said. “I think the weight room is where he’s gained a lot of credibility with his teammates.”

His hard work has earned him opportunities. He was a starter as an underclassman and recently gave a verbal commitment to South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits earned his pledge ahead of Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois and Indiana State, all of which offered him a scholarship.

Lee made two trips to the Brookings campus. The first was a camp where the coaching staff could evaluate him in person. The second was an unofficial visit where he was able to get a more in-depth look at the facilities. While he was on his visit he received his offer. He committed on the spot.

“They’re a good program,” Lee said. “It was an honor for them to offer me a scholarship.”

Of Lee’s options, it was also the furthest from home — which didn't bother Lee. He was looking for the right fit no matter where he landed, but if the right fit was nearly a nine-hour drive away then that wasn’t going to stop him.

“I’m not scared to leave home,” he said with a chuckle. “The location didn’t play a part. It was what it felt like when I was on campus.”