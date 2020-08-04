No. 25: O'Fallon Christian's McMullen quite comfortable under center

“It doesn’t hit you until you get off the phone,” he said.

Christian coach Dakota Conway said he’s tried to approach recruiting with fresh tactics for his players. Workouts are recorded and shared with potential suitors. He’s been working the phone with messages, emails and whatever way he can to reach out and share the good news about his senior class.

“You have to be creative in how we get our guys out there,” Conway said. “The first couple games of this year will be important.”

The last game Christian played should be a springboard into this season. The Eagles put together a nice postseason run that ended in the Class 2 District 5 championship game. Christian rallied past top-seeded Centralia for a 46-40 road victory in a semifinal before being upended by Hallsville in the district final.

“That was a valuable playoff run,” Conway said.

Added McMullen, “It was good for our team’s confidence. It gave us motivation.”