No. 26: Hayden's enhanced size will make him a handful at East St. Louis

Keshawn Hayden’s shirts are tighter than they used to be.

Just the way he likes them.

A senior defensive end for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden spent the offseason in the weight room packing on more than 20 pounds of muscle. After playing last season around 215 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Hayden recently weighed in at a whopping 235.

“He’s taken our weight program seriously,” longtime East Side coach Darren Sunkett said. “When you do it the right way good things happen for you.”

The No. 26 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Hayden made plenty of good things happen last fall when he had 100 total tackles and racked up nine sacks as part of a Flyers defense put together a historic season. East Side shut out all of its Southwestern Conference opponents — only O’Fallon managed to score a safety. It blanked its first two Class 6A playoff opponents, too.

Hayden, 17, was good as a junior but expects to be even better this time around after pumping all that iron in the winter, summer and spring.

“The weight room really kicked in to get me stronger to take on those big guys up front,” Hayden said.

Added Sunkett, “He’s turned himself into one heck of a pass rusher.”

He’s also more comfortable this fall. A year ago he was brand new to the program after he and his twin brother, Antwon, transferred in after playing two years at Duchesne. The transition from a small, private school to a large, public school required an adjustment on its own. But the jump from Duchesne’s rebuilding football program to the nationally recognized powerhouse that is East St. Louis was beyond what he imagined.

“Everything was faster than how it used to be. The first year I was a little behind,” Hayden said. “I got a full offseason in and I’ve adjusted well.”

Just making it through a practice with the Flyers can be eye opening for those who aren’t acclimated. East St. Louis prides itself on its physicality and mental toughness, both of which are pushed to the limit long before the Flyers get anywhere near a game.

“The biggest thing is the conditioning we go through,” Sunkett said. “Most kids have a hard time with that. You have to be able to run all day and not grab your shorts all day.”

Hayden has prepared himself for the rigors of his senior season, which he expects will be long and arduous. East St. Louis finished as the Class 6A runner up last season as Cary-Grove stunned Illinois with a 37-36 win. That near miss has fueled the Flyers and Hayden. The bar is always set sky high at East Side and the players feel it.

“It haunts us every day. We think about it. We don’t like talking about it. It’s just unacceptable,” Hayden said. “We’ve got to win, that’s the tradition, that’s the culture.”

Hayden has grown comfortable in that type of culture, which is one reason why he verbally committed to Central Michigan in June. After receiving offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Lindenwood, Miami-Ohio, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa and Toledo, he found himself drawn to the Chippewas.

“Central Michigan felt like the right fit, it reminded me of home,” he said. “It reminded of my team, a bunch of brothers looking out for each other, sticking together and being a team, being as one and trying to make things work.”

The Chippewas reminded Hayden of his brother, but for the first time in his life he won’t get to play with his brother. Antwon has given a verbal commitment to Illinois and all signs point to him continuing his academic and athletic career with the Illini.

“It’s going to be a little different turning to the left or the right and not seeing him there, talking to him all the time,” Keshawn said. “We talked about how we wanted to play together through college. The offers didn’t pan out. He’s got something else going on so we’re going to go our separate ways and hope for the best for each other.”

They do get to take one last ride together as they navigate their senior season and the Flyers take on a scheduled loaded with outstanding opponents. There will come a time for the twins to focus on what life will be like without the other immediately by their side, but that time is in December, and they hope it's as the Flyers design a state championship ring.