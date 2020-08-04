No. 26: Hazelwood Central's Long just starting to tap into his potential

“I’ve loved hitting since I started playing,” he said.

Long’s size certainly helps on the hitting front. The days he finds someone his size on the field are few and far between. When he wanders the halls at Central, Long is the biggest fish in the pond.

“I like it. You walk in a room and suck the air out of it,” Long said.

There are pros and cons to everything. There are few days that go by when strangers ask Long if he plays basketball. Sometimes they don’t ask anything at all but he can feel their eyes on him.

“Sometimes people just stare,” he said.

The biggest disadvantage for Long is when a hot pair of shoes are released he has to cross his fingers and hope he can snag them online. Finding shoes that fit his feet in the store is a rare treat.

“You have to get pretty lucky to get (size) 15s in the store,” he said.