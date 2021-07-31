No. 26: Smith has been quite a catch for Holt

“He's a football player,” Place said. “He's obviously our slot receiver. But last year he had to play some running back for us. He's played corner, he's returned punts and he'll go inside and outside as a receiver. So, he's really all over the field for us.”

At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Smith may be a bit on the small side for some college programs' liking, but he possesses good speed with a 4.52-second 40-yard time.

“I see him anywhere from FCS to Division II right now,” Place said. “He's had some Division II offers and been a preferred walk-on at some FCS schools, but I think with COVID and the extensions for another year and then the transfer portal, it's been pretty brutal. But it's starting to pick up for him. We're just taking it a day at a time and see where things go.”

For his part, Smith won't get hung up on which level he plays college football.

“I try not to think about the division,” he said. “It's really trying to figure out what fits me the best and where I fit in. I just want to play ball.”

Before the next level, Smith and his teammates feel like they have some unfinished business after the way their season ended a year ago.