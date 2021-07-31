No. 26: Smith has been quite a catch for Holt

It wasn't the way Jackson Smith wanted his junior football season to end.
Fresh off a five-touchdown win over Fort Zumwalt West for the program's first district victory in seven years, Smith's Holt Indians were riding high in anticipation of a district semifinal rematch against a Francis Howell team that had handed them their only loss of the season to that point.
And then it all came to a sudden end the very next day when COVID-19 concerns brought the 2020 season to an abrupt conclusion.
“It was definitely very tough, especially for all of our seniors,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we can get it back this year. That's the plan. Everybody's very antsy and ready to go. It's really just taking it one day at a time. We're trying not to think about it that much, but obviously it's still in the back of our minds.”
The No. 26 player on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area's top senior college football prospects, Smith will have a gigantic role in how Holt fares this season.
“He's the spark that gets the kids going,” said Ethan Place, who enters his seventh season as Holt's head coach. “Offensively, we've got a lot of great guys, but he really kind of gets things moving for our kids. He gives them a lot of confidence. When he touches the football, everybody's waiting for something exciting to happen. We have a number of weapons, but we go into every game knowing that if this kid hasn't touched the ball so many times before half we're not doing our jobs right.”
Part of an outstanding senior class for Holt, Smith made an instant impact as a wide receiver right away on the varsity level.
He had 24 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman and raised those totals in a big way as a sophomore, hauling in 55 catches for 1,029 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead Holt to its first winning campaign since 2012.
Though his receiving yards (714) were down last season, Smith did see an uptick in both receptions (59) and touchdowns (12) to help Holt to an 8-2 record, its best since that 2012 team.
“He'll be a four-year starter for us and he owns about every record we have from a receiving standpoint,” Place said. “The kid never misses anything. He's at everything. And when he's there, he's not just putting in face time. He's getting after it and working hard. It's a great example for other kids to follow. When your best players work the hardest, it's a good thing for the whole program.”
Smith also added 198 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season, including a 115-yard, two-TD performance in Week 3 against Fort Zumwalt South when lead running back Kyle Wuebbling was out with an injury.
“I love getting the ball in my hands and doing whatever I can to help the team,” Smith said. “That's one of the best parts.”
Place likes the versatility and athleticism Smith brings to the field.
“He's a football player,” Place said. “He's obviously our slot receiver. But last year he had to play some running back for us. He's played corner, he's returned punts and he'll go inside and outside as a receiver. So, he's really all over the field for us.”
At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Smith may be a bit on the small side for some college programs' liking, but he possesses good speed with a 4.52-second 40-yard time.
“I see him anywhere from FCS to Division II right now,” Place said. “He's had some Division II offers and been a preferred walk-on at some FCS schools, but I think with COVID and the extensions for another year and then the transfer portal, it's been pretty brutal. But it's starting to pick up for him. We're just taking it a day at a time and see where things go.”
For his part, Smith won't get hung up on which level he plays college football.
“I try not to think about the division,” he said. “It's really trying to figure out what fits me the best and where I fit in. I just want to play ball.”
Before the next level, Smith and his teammates feel like they have some unfinished business after the way their season ended a year ago.
“It was such a weird way to end the season. Just kind of a heartbreaker,” Place said. “They've been great this offseason. I think they're ready to get rolling. So far, we've been really trying to stress one week at a time. But, they have high expectations for this season.”
Those expectations won't faze Smith and his talented class of fellow seniors — which includes skill players like Wuebbling, quarterback Cooper Brown and receiver Colin Bunner, as well as offensive lineman Austin Bone — as they look to finish their high school careers in style and leave a lasting mark on the Holt program.
“It's definitely a great group of guys. Everybody works hard and everyone does their part. It really just makes it easy to be successful,” Smith said. “I've always tried to be as big of a leader as I can and just try to help the younger kids grow. I still want Holt to be successful once I leave. One of all of the seniors' big goals is to try and change the culture and really show the young kids what it takes to be a successful team.”