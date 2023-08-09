Making life miserable for quarterbacks is first and foremost for Dominic Bentrup.

It probably even motivated the Summit High senior during a sizzling summer in which he has mowed grass, trimmed along fence lines and engaged in other landscaping labor.

“It’s a good workout,” said Bentrup, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound defensive end. “I’m honestly in it for the money. It’s a nice little job to have. I have fun with it. I take pride in the work I end up doing.”

Bentrup, the No. 26 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, delights in the damage he dispenses on quarterbacks. Last season, he set a single-season school record with 16 sacks, giving him 29 in his career. He also has 171 tackles, 30 for losses.

Only one other returning player this season, De Smet senior Caleb Redd, had more sacks than Bentrup. Redd, a Kentucky recruit, finished with 21 sacks to lead the St. Louis area.

“We’ll stand him up every once in a while and drop him into the flats,” Falcons coach Eric Stewart said of Bentrup. “But he’s more of an edge kid. Most of the time, we want him to get after people. He’s obviously very fast and extremely physical. He knows how to get into that passer.

“He has really good bend, leverage and hands. He’s got a pretty good catalog of pass-rushing moves to destroy blocks. We move him around on our D line, too. We’ll line him up at tackle and put him up against some lesser kids. He’s the real deal.”

A starter since his freshman year, Bentrup is among the reasons Summit (10-2) expects to again be one the powerhouse teams in St. Louis. Quarterback Grant Gibson (162-for-271, 2,233 yards, 33 touchdowns) and running back Elijah Stevens (1,112 yards, 16 TDs) also return for the Falcons, who lost 48-3 to state champion St. Mary’s in the Class 4 District 2 championship game.

“I hated losing like that,” Bentrup said. “I knew they were a good team. I really wanted to win. I thought we had all the capabilities. But it didn’t go our way. Things happened.”

Bentrup has two missions on every snap. First, he must combat the opposing team’s offensive tackle. Sometimes, he matches up against a tackle and a tight end. Once he overcomes the resistance, Bentrup gains a direct path to the quarterback, using his athletic ability, 4.68 speed and strength to bring him down.

“Getting a sack, in general, is one of the hardest things you can do in a game. It’s such a big deal when it happens,” said Bentrup, the son of Josh and Andrea. “I love the craft, the hand-fighting in getting around the edge. It’s really about beating the tackle that’s in front of you.

“It’s always been something I’ve enjoyed. I work on acceleration and speed (off the snap). I set up my moves with speed. I feel like I have enough of that to get me around the edge and give me leverage over the bigger and slower offensive tackles.”

Bentrup anticipates being double-teamed more regularly than last season. He uses drills to prepare him for it, then relies on what he calls his “high motor” to succeed.

“There’s no perfect way to beat the double-team when you’re edge-rushing,” Bentrup said. “You just work as best you can. Getting to that quarterback is the whole goal. I don’t give up on a play. When I get to a quarterback or a running back, I try to make sure they remember me when I hit them.”

Stewart, in his 10th season, struggles to describe Bentrup’s personality.

“He’s actually pretty easy-going until he gets out there on the field,” Stewart said. “He’s not a loud kid. He’s kind of goofy, kind of funny. I don’t know how to describe him other than that. He’s got a dry sense of humor. I love the kid. He makes me laugh. He grows on you. He’s competitive. When the time comes, he turns it on.”

Even in cornhole tournaments. Bentrup said he and his dad teamed up against others this summer. The competition didn’t unfold as Bentrup would have liked.

“My dad and I did a cornhole tournament; our high school does it every year,” Bentrup said. “We lost in the sweet 16 or something like that. I went all-out. I thought I got all the points I needed to get. My dad couldn’t win it for us. I got super mad and I still hold a grudge against him.

“I have a passion for winning. I’m very competitive and when I don’t win, I’m not happy. But I always have fun off the field. I joke around with the guys. My personality is fun.”

Bentrup hasn’t decided on where he will play in college, but he’s made two visits to Division II Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kan., and the Gorillas’ interest is mutual.

Stewart anticipates Bentrup being a full-time linebacker in college.

“When he went to Pittsburg State about a month ago, they had him repping at linebacker,” Stewart said. “He played really well there, plus he ran a 4.68 in the 40 at 225 (pounds). He’ll probably play linebacker in college. That’s what teams have been looking at him as — an outside or inside linebacker. They’re undecided where they want to put him.”

Other schools recruiting Bentrup are Northwest Missouri, Central Missouri and Missouri Western, all of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, along with Valparaiso. There has been mild interest, Stewart said, from FCS schools.

Stewart said Pittsburg State would make perfect sense, even if Bentrup has to wait for the offer.

“There’s a lot of mutual interest,” Stewart said. “Pitt State doesn’t offer guys really early. They take their time and make sure. That’s the type of program they are. They’re essentially a D-I program disguised as a D-II. They’re legit. They have the most wins in D-II history and have won (four) national titles. I played at Truman State and had to go down there to play against them. It sucked.”

Bentrup is visiting Pittsburg State again Sept. 23 when the Gorillas play host to Nebraska-Kearney.

“Hopefully, it’s an option I can explore,” Bentrup said of playing for the Gorillas. “I like the school a lot. I’ve looked into their sports medicine program. I think I’m a good fit for them.”