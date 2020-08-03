No. 27: Highland's Buck personifies toughness in trenches

“He’s just a high-motor guy who sets a great example for the rest of the guys,” Warnecke said.

Buck is a monster in the weight room and has encouraged his teammates to press forward as well.

“Everyone respects him,” Deva said. “He’s not the guy that’s going to quiet down. He’ll push you because he wants to get the best out of you.”

Buck’s leadership skills were never more evident than last season in the Bulldogs’ 42-14 win at Charleston.

He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee midway through the contest. Despite the pain and shock of a major injury, he refused any assistance in getting off the field.

“He wouldn’t let anyone help him,” Deva said. “He was going to make it off the field on his own no matter what.”

Buck has battled through numerous injuries, including a muscle tear in his other knee and a broken hand. He played through the hand injury and even broke the cast during a contest, yet he kept on going.