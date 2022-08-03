No. 27: Recruited as a receiver, Williams steps under center at Parkway North

Quaran Williams will catch passes in the future.

Right now he’s working on slinging them.

A senior on the Parkway North football team, Williams enters his second full season under center as the Vikings’ quarterback. He’s more comfortable than he’s ever been playing the toughest position in American sports.

“That’s been the main focus of the spring and summer, just trying to develop our passing game and take it a notch above where it was last year. He’s taken strides and made progress,” Parkway North coach Karl Odenwald said. “We’re expecting he’ll continue to improve. He’s significantly ahead of where he was at this point last year. He’ll never be a true drop-back read the entire field quarterback, but that’s not what we’re asking him to do.”

The No. 27 recruit on the Post-Dispatch’s Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior prospects, Williams spent his junior season getting used to the rigors of the job. He completed 42 of 112 passes for 644 yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted seven times as the Vikings went 8-4 and lost in a Class 4 district title game to MICDS.

The passing numbers aren’t pretty and learning the new position has had its share of hard days. But instead of letting it get to him, Williams has worked to be his best. If for no other reason than that’s what his teammates need him to do.

“Football is the ultimate team sport and if there’s something that needs to be done and I’m the only person that’s there to do it I’m going to do it,” Williams said. “I feel like I’d be the bad guy if I tell my team I’m not going to do something. That would be selfish of me. If that’s what the team needs that’s what I’m going to do.”

While he continues to wrap his arms around reading defenses and delivering the football, Williams has proven to be an absolute beast with the ball tucked in his arm. Last season he rushed for 1,062 yards and a team-high 24 touchdowns. He was simply electric in the open field and he’s only become faster and stronger with another offseason under his belt.

“He’s definitely dynamic,” Odenwald said. “Having him in the backfield, any play is a potential home run, a potential touchdown for us.”

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Williams pairs that excellent speed with good size. It’s among the many reasons he received scholarship offers from Miami-Ohio, Marshall, Illinois State and Western Illinois. In March he gave a verbal commitment to Miami. The Redhawks were the first team to talk him as an underclassmen and, as it turned out, the first team to offer him a scholarship.

In January, Williams, 17, was sitting at home playing video games when Miami called to tell him they’d like to offer him a scholarship. Williams played it cool on the phone, but once he hung up he shared the good news with his family.

His mother wrapped him up and wouldn’t let him go.

“It’s like a big burst of joy. I almost shed a tear. My mom and I were hugging for like five minutes straight,” Williams said with a laugh. “When you’re working for something your whole life and it finally comes, you’re just happy. It was a big, happy joyful moment.”

Every school that recruited Williams had ideas about where he would best fit into their roster. Miami recruited him as an athlete who could wind up at running back, wide receiver or safety.

“I’m going to play wide receiver. They left it up to me and I made the choice,” Williams said. “That’s what I feel most comfortable doing.”

Barring anything out of the ordinary Williams won’t catch many, if any, passes for the Vikings. To be at its best Parkway North needs him to be under center. It’s fine by Williams, who’ll get to share the ball with several playmakers including running backs Zyan Royal and Messiah Smith. Royal rushed for a team-high 1,096 yards and 16 touchdowns and Messiah Smith who had 329 yards and three touchdowns last season.

“Between those three hopefully it’ll be hard for teams to figure it out and we can keep them off balance with three really good athletes,” Odenwald said. “We’re excited. Quaran is the guy back there everybody keys on, but he’s a great athlete in a group of great athletes.”

Added Williams, “I’m not carrying the whole load, it’s like a three-headed dragon.”

Williams may be playing out of position, but Odenwald said he’s fulfilled the leadership role that comes with playing quarterback and being a Division I recruit with aplomb. Williams has handled himself in a way that the underclassmen can model themselves after as they pursue their own dreams and aspirations.