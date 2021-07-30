No. 27: Schwendeman is a tough puzzle for St. Dominic's opponents to solve

Ryan Schwendeman can do a lot of things on the football field.

The St. Dominic senior, normally a tight end, has lined up in the backfield at fullback. And out wide as a receiver. He has scored touchdowns from three different positions. On the other side of the ball, his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame makes him a difference maker at defensive end.

“I could play him anywhere,” boasts Crusaders coach Blake Markway.

Yet Schwendeman is just as impressive off the gridiron, where his top talent has nothing to do with athletics.

The gentle giant long has mastered the Rubik’s Cube. He can regularly solve the color-coordinated combination puzzle in less than five minutes.

Schwendeman recently accomplished the feat in front of his grandmother.

“She was impressed,” he said.

With good reason. The average person can’t solve the puzzle. Those who do so struggle to get it done in less than 10 minutes.