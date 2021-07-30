No. 27: Schwendeman is a tough puzzle for St. Dominic's opponents to solve

Ryan Schwendeman can do a lot of things on the football field.
The St. Dominic senior, normally a tight end, has lined up in the backfield at fullback. And out wide as a receiver. He has scored touchdowns from three different positions. On the other side of the ball, his 6-foot-4, 235-pound frame makes him a difference maker at defensive end.
“I could play him anywhere,” boasts Crusaders coach Blake Markway.
Yet Schwendeman is just as impressive off the gridiron, where his top talent has nothing to do with athletics.
The gentle giant long has mastered the Rubik’s Cube. He can regularly solve the color-coordinated combination puzzle in less than five minutes.
Schwendeman recently accomplished the feat in front of his grandmother.
“She was impressed,” he said.
With good reason. The average person can’t solve the puzzle. Those who do so struggle to get it done in less than 10 minutes.
“It’s just something not too many people know about me,” Schwendeman said. “At first, I thought it was interesting and wanted to do it. Now, you don’t see too many around anymore. But when I do, I always want to take the challenge.”
Much likes his demeanor on the field.
Mr. Do It All rarely takes a play off. The No. 27 player on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior college football prospects, Schwendeman was one of two St. Dominic players to start on both sides of the ball during last year’s 7-5 campaign.
Markway is not fond of using players on both sides of the ball.
Still, he had no choice with the multi-talented Schwendeman, who prowls around the sidelines like a caged animal when he is not in the game. Markway took him out on several occasions last fall after the Crusaders had built up sizeable second half leads.
“You’re out there to play, that’s what football is all about,” Schwendeman said. “I want to be on the field making a difference.”
Schwendemann has done just that the last two seasons. He caught 48 passes for 660 yards last fall on the way to nine touchdowns. Two of those scores came when he lined up in the backfield and plowed over the goal line on short-yardage situations.
But his most memorable play likely came on defense Oct. 2 in a 31-7 win over Vianney. Rushing the quarterback, Schwendeman got his hands up to deflect a potential screen pass. He batted the ball high in the air and then quickly recovered and snatched it for an interception.
“We couldn’t believe it,” St. Dominic senior defensive back Matthew Willenbrink said. “Everyone just went crazy.”
Schwendeman also caught five passes in that contest, including a 6-yard TD toss late in the first half that gave the Crusaders a 21-7 lead.
Willenbrink, who will be battling for the starting quarterback spot this season, has watched Schwendeman pull off one eye-popping feat after another in practice and games.
“He’s in the weight room, he plays basketball and he takes it all seriously,” Willenbrink said. “No matter what sport it is, or anything else he’s doing, he puts in the work.”
But Willenbrink has never seen Schwendeman work his magic with the Rubik’s Cube.
“I can’t confirm or deny that he can do it,” Willenbrink said. “But it wouldn’t surprise me.”
Schwendeman is being courted by smaller NCAA Division I schools as a conventional tight end. He possesses above average blocking skills and is considered a top-notch pass catcher.
This season, in an effort to stay on the field even more, Schwedeman is learning how to become a long snapper. He feels it is a skill that can pay off down the road.
“It’s something I’ve worked on in practice ever since my freshman year,” Schwendeman said. “There are people in the NFL that make a career out of it.”
Schwendeman also excels on the basketball court . He averaged a team-best 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Crusaders, who finished 21-6.
But football has always been his sport of choice.
“Started in the sixth grade and have loved it ever since,” he said.
Schwendeman broke into the football starting lineup as a sophomore and made an immediate impact with 20 catches for 289 yards and two scores. Midway through that season, he became a starter on the defensive line as well.
Markway had a senior-laden squad during Schwendeman’s freshman season and simply could not find a place for him to play.
Now, he can’t keep him off the field.
“You can see why all the colleges are so interested in him,” Markway said. “And he’s only going to get better.”