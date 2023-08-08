DJ Burgess loves seeing an unmovable object in his path when he's cradling the football. It presents a new opportunity for him to test his strength against an opponent.

The Parkway Central senior doesn't often fall short on those occasions.

"DJ is not afraid to run through people," Parkway Central running backs coach Scott Davis said. "He actually likes it from a running standpoint. It's fun during the games to watch. During practice, some of the guys don't like to do the drills against him."

The brutal running skills of Burgess helped Parkway Central to a nine-win campaign last season and its first district title since 2017.

And he's back for another go-around.

"Not too many people can stop (my style)," Burgess said. "There are a lot of people who are fast and can run around people, but there aren't too many guys who can just run people over."

Burgess pounded and buried defenders to the tune of 1,713 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.

Those totals were the best for a Parkway Central player since Augie Brooks piled up 2,079 yards and scored 38 times in 2013.

His 287 carries were the second in the area behind Eureka's Kevin Emmanuel's 341.

"It feels good that my teammates trust me to run with the ball and make plays on the field," Burgess said.

The No. 28 recruit on the Post-Dispatch Super 30 countdown of the area’s top senior football prospects, Burgess has been in contact with the University of Northern Iowa while Colts head coach Ryan King has fielded multiple calls from interested college coaches.

"I've told a lot of the colleges that have been recruiting him trying to tackle DJ is unbelievably hard," Kings said. "He's stout, strong and thick in the legs. He doesn't go down after that first guy hits him. He brings that toughness to our team."

Those eye-popping ground numbers included a 39-carry, 319-yard performance against McCluer North on Oct. 1, 2022.

"The line has been great to me," Burgess said. "I just tell my linemen to block someone and it's my job to come off of that and do what I do."

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Burgess was a third team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection as a junior.

Though he's made a name for himself as a downhill tank of a runner, Davis points to Burgess' quickness that has surprised defenders.

"He has nice quick burst," Davis said. "He uses his strength and cuts back against the grain. If you're going to get in his way, look out because he's going to come after you."

In the offseason Burgess said a focus has been on getting leaner and becoming more of a complete package. The Colts coaches already have taken notice.

One of Burgess' goals is to be more of a pass-catching threat out of the backfield after only making three receptions last year for 77 yards.

"I think he's really gearing up nicely for his senior year," Davis said.

While he's mainly a running back, Burgess has translated his ruthless running style to the defensive side of the ball while manning a linebacking position for the Colts.

"It gives you insight because he can think where would the hole be if he was running the ball," King said. "It brings a lot of toughness to the team."

Burgess wants to leave a lasting legacy for the program after making a big step forward a season ago.

He wants his name under a Parkway Central state banner.

"I'll do what the team needs me to do," Burgess said. "I want to go to state and get that ring."

