No. 28: Eureka's all-time leading passer, Davis puts injury behind him

Davis gave a glimpse of what was to come when he was a freshman. He’d played junior varsity but in the Class 6 semifinals against CBC there was a chance he could see some action. Davis prepared like he would be the starter.

“He’s a student of the game,” Sumner said. “I quizzed him on the game plan before the CBC game and he was just spitting it back to me.”

The Cadets opened up a large second-half lead and late in the third quarter Davis was told it was time to get loose.

“My hands were icicles at that point,” Davis said.

As he was about to take the field, Davis said everything slowed down. He could hear himself breathing.

“It was like a movie,” he said.

And the Cadets were ready to end this movie in a hurry. The first of CBC’s back-to-back Class 6 state champion teams, the 2017 Cadets were loaded and their defense had been having its way with the Wildcats all night.

“That’s the best team I’ve ever played against,” Davis said. “That first snap was crazy.”